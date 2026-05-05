Heritage Distribution Holdings Appoints Doug Reichert as Chief Commercial Officer





ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distribution Holdings (“Heritage”), a leading U.S. distributor of HVAC/R products, parts, and supplies, announced the appointment of Doug Reichert as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

In this role, Reichert will lead the development and execution of HDH’s commercial strategy, overseeing key functions including pricing, purchasing, marketing, national accounts, and private label. He will partner closely with the company’s operating businesses and field leadership teams to drive revenue growth, expand margins, strengthen supplier relationships, and enhance overall go-to-market effectiveness across the organization.

“Doug’s appointment reflects our continued investment in being the “Fastest, Easiest, and Best” partner for customers and suppliers,” said Alex Averitt, Chief Executive Officer of HDH. “His deep industry experience, strategic mindset, and proven ability to drive profitable growth make him an outstanding addition as we continue to scale our business.”

Known for developing high-performing teams and delivering profitable growth, Reichert brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in HVAC distribution, most recently serving as Region President at Carrier Enterprise. Prior to that, he spent over two decades with Ferguson, where he helped drive significant growth and expansion of its HVAC operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Radford University and is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

This leadership change reflects Heritage’s continued focus on building strong, experienced teams that drive toward being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed412f8c-0ad2-4c24-aece-d58f2ac18f85