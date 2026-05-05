Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) reports that pursuant to their news release dated April 14, 2026, the Company has closed the private placement (the “Offering”) issuing 10,973,700 units of the Company at a price of $0.28 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,072,636. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per Share.

Finders’ fees were paid to Beacon Securities Limited ($71,932 cash and 256,900 warrants), Canaccord Genuity Corp. ($63,602 cash and 227,150 warrants), Leede Financial Inc. (10,950.52 cash and 39,109 warrants) and Ventum Financial Corp. ($3,920 cash and 14,00 warrants). All finders’ warrants are non-transferable, and otherwise have the same terms as the Warrants.

All securities issued in the Offering have a four-month plus one day hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended for general working capital and exploration and development and drilling costs.

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been nor will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Gordon Neal, CEO and Director

(604) 657-7813

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For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Gordon Neal, Phone: 604-657-71813 or Michael Pound, Phone: 604-363-2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: 415-389-4670

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.