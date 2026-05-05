ReVisionz Announces Webinar on the Billion-Dollar Risk of Information Handover Failure in Capital Projects

Calgary, Alberta , May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz announced today a new webinar bringing an owner-operator perspective on why information handover failures continue to derail capital projects across process industries, including North American LNG, gas processing, power, and biofuels. The session, The Billion Dollar Blind Spot: Why Information Handover Failures Are Derailing Capital Projects, takes place on May 27, 2026.



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Industry research shows that 70 to 80 percent of asset data in enterprise asset management systems is incomplete or inaccurate when a facility starts up and remediating that data after commissioning typically costs three to ten times what it would have cost to address during project delivery. For owner-operators carrying major capital spend, those figures translate directly into delayed startups, unplanned rework, and operational risk that begins on day one.

The session is designed for Engineering Managers, Project Directors, Document Control Managers, and capital project sponsors at the VP and Director level at owner-operator companies. Plant Managers who are accountable for what a facility inherits at startup will also find direct relevance. It will examine what happens at handover, why gaps are consistently identified too late, and what a more accountable approach looks like in practice.



ReVisionz

The discussion features Jim Quinn, former VP Engineering at NWR Partnership, who brings firsthand experience from billion-dollar capital projects and will speak candidly about the operational impact data issues create. Quinn will join Jason Drews, Partner, Intelligent Data & Applied AI at ReVisionz, for a practitioner-to-practitioner examination of where the current model breaks down and how to fix it.

“Capital projects are generating more data than ever, but that hasn't translated into more confidence at handover. The gaps that surface in commissioning are almost never a surprise to the people closest to the work: they're there because the project team treated information as a burden to be handed off, not as an asset operations will actually depend on. That's what the MIC model is built to change: we assume accountability for information quality across the full delivery lifecycle on the owner-operator's behalf, so those gaps get caught during delivery and not at startup,” said Jason Drews.

At the center of the session is ReVisionz’ Main Information Contractor (MIC) model, which assigns clear ownership for information quality throughout project delivery and ensures asset data is validated and aligned before it reaches operations: not corrected after the fact. The session will use this model to help attendees identify where their own projects may be at risk and what it takes to get ahead of the problem.

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of where information handover typically breaks down, a practical five-question framework to assess information readiness within their own organizations, and a sharper picture of what reliable project information should look like before a facility goes live.

The webinar takes place on May 27, 2026, at 1:00 PM EST. Registration is limited to keep the discussion focused on professionals actively working through these challenges.

Webinar registration is available on the ReVisionz website: https://revisionz.com/mic-webinar

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discrete manufacturing.

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Media Contact

Adam Singfield

Marketing Communications Manager

1-855-444-8184

adam.singfield@revisionz.com

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