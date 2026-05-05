AMD Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026. First quarter revenue was $10.3 billion, gross margin was 53%, operating income was $1.5 billion, net income was $1.4 billion and diluted earnings per share was $0.84. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 55%, operating income was $2.5 billion, net income was $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share was $1.37.

“We delivered an outstanding first quarter, driven by accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, with Data Center now the primary driver of our revenue and earnings growth,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “We are seeing strong momentum as inferencing and agentic AI drive increasing demand for high-performance CPUs and accelerators. Looking ahead, we expect server growth to accelerate meaningfully as we scale supply to meet demand. Customer engagement around MI450 Series and Helios is strengthening, with leading customer forecasts exceeding our initial expectations and a growing pipeline of large-scale deployments providing us with increasing visibility into our growth trajectory."

“First quarter results reflect strong performance across all key financial metrics, with accelerating revenue growth, earnings expansion and record quarterly free cash flow,” said Jean Hu, AMD executive vice president, CFO and treasurer. “These results highlight continued momentum and execution across the business, demonstrating the leverage in our operating model as we invest for accelerated growth while expanding profitability.”

 
GAAP Quarterly Financial Results
 
 Q1'26Q1'25Y/YQ4'25Q/Q
Revenue ($M)$10,253$7,438 Up 38%$10,270 Flat
Gross profit ($M)$5,416$3,736 Up 45%$5,577 Down 3%
Gross margin53%50% Up 3 ppts54% Down 1 ppt
Operating expenses ($M)$3,940$2,930 Up 34%$3,825 Up 3%
Operating income ($M)$1,476$806 Up 83%$1,752 Down 16%
Operating margin14%11% Up 3 ppts17% Down 3 ppts
Net income ($M)$1,383$709 Up 95%$1,511 Down 8%
Diluted earnings per share$0.84$0.44 Up 91%$0.92 Down 9%


Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results
      
 Q1'26Q1'25Y/YQ4'25Q/Q
Revenue ($M)$10,253$7,438 Up 38%$10,270 Flat
Gross profit ($M)$5,685$3,992 Up 42%$5,855 Down 3%
Gross margin55%54% Up 1 ppt57% Down 2 ppts
Operating expenses ($M)$3,145$2,213 Up 42%$3,001 Up 5%
Operating income ($M)$2,540$1,779 Up 43%$2,854 Down 11%
Operating margin25%24% Up 1 ppt28% Down 3 ppts
Net income ($M)$2,265$1,566 Up 45%$2,519 Down 10%
Diluted earnings per share$1.37$0.96 Up 43%$1.53 Down 10%
      

Segment Summary

  • Data Center segment revenue was $5.8 billion, up 57% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for AMD EPYC™ processors and the continued ramp of AMD Instinct™ GPU shipments. 
  • Client and Gaming segment revenue was $3.6 billion, up 23% year-over-year. Client business revenue was $2.9 billion, up 26% year-over-year, primarily driven by strong demand for leadership AMD Ryzen™ processors and continued market share gains. Gaming business revenue was $720 million, up 11% year-over-year, driven by solid demand for AMD Radeon™ GPUs partially offset by lower semi-custom revenue.
  • Embedded segment revenue was $873 million, up 6% year-over-year, as demand strengthened across several end markets.

Recent PR Highlights

  • AMD expanded its data center offerings and deepened strategic collaborations to deliver global compute infrastructure:
    • Meta and AMD announced plans to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs, with the first 1-GW to be powered by a custom AMD Instinct MI450-based GPU. Meta will also be a lead customer for the upcoming 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed “Venice” and “Verano.”
    • AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Tencent announced new and expanded 5th Gen EPYC-powered cloud instances, including Google Cloud H4D VMs for HPC and Azure instances across general-purpose, memory- and compute-optimized workloads.
    • In the latest MLPerf® results, AMD Instinct MI355X delivered strong competitive performance across the full suite, with leadership results in multiple categories.
    • AMD announced EPYC 8005 server CPUs, delivering leadership performance per-watt-per-dollar optimized for telecommunications and edge environments.
    • AMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are co-developing AMD Helios-based rack-scale AI infrastructure to accelerate enterprise AI deployments and sovereign AI initiatives in India.
    • AMD and Samsung are collaborating on next-generation AI memory and compute technologies, including HBM4 supply for AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs and advanced DRAM solutions for 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs.
    • AMD is collaborating with NAVER Cloud and Upstage to deploy AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs across their AI infrastructure, advancing sovereign AI initiatives in Korea.
    • AMD joined Open Telco AI, a GSMA-led initiative to accelerate telco-grade AI models and systems, with AMD Instinct GPUs training Open Telco AI models.
  • AMD expanded its offerings for premium enterprise and enthusiast PCs, including:
  • AMD announced new adaptive and embedded AI processors, including:

Current Outlook
AMD’s outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement” below.

For the second quarter of 2026, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $11.2 billion, plus or minus $300 million. The mid-point of the revenue range represents year-over-year growth of approximately 46% and a sequential increase of approximately 9%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 56%.

AMD Teleconference
AMD will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at www.amd.com.

 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
  March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025		 March 29,
2025
GAAP gross profit $5,416  $5,577  $3,736 
GAAP gross margin  53%  54%  50%
Stock-based compensation  8   8   5 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  261   260   251 
Acquisition-related and other costs (1)     1    
Loss contingency on legal matter     9    
Non-GAAP gross profit $5,685  $5,855  $3,992 
Non-GAAP gross margin  55%  57%  54%
       
       
GAAP operating expenses $3,940  $3,825  $2,930 
GAAP operating expenses/revenue %  38%  37%  39%
Stock-based compensation  479   478   359 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  290   297   316 
Acquisition-related and other costs (1)  26   49   42 
Non-GAAP operating expenses $3,145  $3,001  $2,213 
Non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue %  31%  29%  30%
       
       
GAAP operating income $1,476  $1,752  $806 
GAAP operating margin  14%  17%  11%
Stock-based compensation  487   486   364 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  551   557   567 
Acquisition-related and other costs (1)  26   50   42 
Loss contingency on legal matter     9    
Non-GAAP operating income $2,540  $2,854  $1,779 
Non-GAAP operating margin  25%  28%  24%
             


  Three Months Ended 
  March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025		 March 29,
2025		 
GAAP net income / earnings per share $1,383  $0.84  $1,511  $0.92  $709  $0.44  
Stock-based compensation  487   0.30   486   0.29   364   0.22  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  551   0.33   557   0.34   567   0.35  
Acquisition-related and other costs (1)  27   0.02   50   0.03   42   0.03  
Loss contingency on legal matter        9   0.01        
(Gains) losses on long-term investments, net  (66)  (0.04)  (280)  (0.17)  2     
Equity income in investee  (6)     (1)     (7)    
Income tax provision  (100)  (0.07)  78   0.04   (111)  (0.08) 
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2)  (11)  (0.01)  109   0.07        
Non-GAAP net income / earnings per share $2,265  $1.37  $2,519  $1.53  $1,566  $0.96  


(1)Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include transaction costs, purchase price fair value adjustments for inventory, certain compensation charges, and workforce rebalancing charges.
(2)(Income) loss from discontinued operations relates to ZT Systems' manufacturing business which was divested in the fourth quarter of 2025, and includes impact from measurement period adjustments.
  

About AMD
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as, AMD’s strong momentum based on increasing demand for high-performance CPUs and accelerators due to inferencing and agentic AI; server growth expected to accelerate meaningfully; customer engagements for MI450 Series and Helio strengthening; customer forecasts exceeding initial expectations; AMD’s growing pipeline and growth trajectory; AMD investing to accelerate growth and expand profitability; expected plans, benefits and timing of AMD’s strategic collaborations; the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of future AMD products; and AMD’s expected second quarter 2026 financial outlook, including revenue and non-GAAP gross margin, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD’s control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, components (such as memory supply), substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply chain as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD’s business; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD’s ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees, leases and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

(*)In this earnings press release, in addition to GAAP financial results, AMD has provided non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue percent, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. AMD uses a normalized tax rate in its computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2026, AMD used a non-GAAP tax rate of 13%, which excludes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments. AMD also provides adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow margin as supplemental non-GAAP measures of its performance. These items are defined in the footnotes to the selected corporate data tables provided at the end of this earnings press release. AMD is providing these financial measures because it believes this non-GAAP presentation makes it easier for investors to compare its operating results for current and historical periods and also because AMD believes it assists investors in comparing AMD’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance and for the other reasons described in the footnotes to the selected data tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings press release should be viewed in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to AMD’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with AMD’s Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures referenced are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the data tables in this earnings press release. This earnings press release also contains forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin concerning AMD’s financial outlook, which is based on current expectations as of May 5, 2026, and assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Adjustments to arrive at the GAAP gross margin outlook typically include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related and other costs. The timing and impact of such adjustments are dependent on future events that are typically uncertain or outside of AMD's control, therefore, a reconciliation to equivalent GAAP measures is not practicable at this time. AMD undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise its outlook statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

©2026 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, 3D V-Cache, Alveo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, FidelityFX, Kria, Radeon, Ryzen, Threadripper, Ultrascale+, Versal, Zynq, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 
 
  

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025		 March 29,
2025
Net revenue $10,253  $10,270  $7,438 
Cost of sales  4,576   4,433   3,451 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  261   260   251 
Total cost of sales  4,837   4,693   3,702 
Gross profit  5,416   5,577   3,736 
Gross margin  53%  54%  50%
Research and development  2,397   2,330   1,728 
Marketing, general and administrative  1,253   1,198   886 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  290   297   316 
Total operating expenses  3,940   3,825   2,930 
Operating income  1,476   1,752   806 
Interest expense  (37)  (36)  (20)
Other income (expense), net  165   358   39 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income  1,604   2,074   825 
Income tax provision  238   455   123 
Equity income in investee  6   1   7 
Income from continuing operations, net of tax  1,372   1,620   709 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax  11   (109)   
Net income $1,383  $1,511  $709 
       
Earnings (loss) per share:      
Basic earnings from continuing operations $0.84  $1.00  $0.44 
Basic earnings (loss) from discontinued operations $0.01  $(0.07) $ 
Basic earnings per share $0.85  $0.93  $0.44 
       
Diluted earnings from continuing operations $0.83  $0.99  $0.44 
Diluted earnings (loss) from discontinued operations $0.01  $(0.07) $ 
Diluted earnings per share $0.84  $0.92  $0.44 
       
Shares used in per share calculation      
Basic  1,631   1,630   1,620 
Diluted  1,650   1,649   1,626 
             

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions)

  March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $5,585  $5,539 
Short-term investments  6,762   5,013 
Accounts receivable, net  6,035   6,315 
Inventories  8,045   7,920 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,201   2,160 
Total current assets  28,628   26,947 
Property and equipment, net  2,723   2,312 
Goodwill  25,344   25,126 
Acquisition-related intangibles, net  16,154   16,705 
Deferred tax assets  476   384 
Other non-current assets  6,317   5,452 
Total Assets $79,642  $76,926 
     
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $2,997  $2,929 
Accrued liabilities  5,785   5,250 
Current portion of long-term debt, net  874   874 
Other current liabilities  850   402 
Total current liabilities  10,506   9,455 
Long-term debt  2,350   2,348 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  647   625 
Deferred tax liabilities  307   313 
Other long-term liabilities  1,370   1,186 
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Capital stock:    
Common stock, par value $0.01  17   17 
Additional paid-in capital  63,856   63,365 
Treasury stock, at cost  (7,421)  (7,079)
Retained earnings  8,082   6,699 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (72)  (3)
Total stockholders' equity  64,462   62,999 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $79,642  $76,926 
         

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  March 28,
2026		 March 29,
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $1,383  $709 
(Income) from discontinued operations, net of tax  (11)   
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  206   175 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  551   567 
Stock-based compensation  487   364 
(Gains) losses on long-term investments, net  (66)  2 
Deferred income taxes  (79)  (167)
Other  28   37 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net  280   748 
Inventories  (125)  (682)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (308)  (237)
Accounts payable  (104)  (289)
Accrued and other liabilities  713   (288)
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations  2,955   939 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property and equipment  (389)  (212)
Purchases of short-term investments  (2,545)  (304)
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments  652   365 
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments  126   33 
Purchases of long-term investments  (409)  (239)
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations  (2,565)  (357)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from debt and commercial paper issuance, net of issuance costs     2,441 
Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity plans  5   4 
Repurchases of common stock  (221)  (749)
Stock repurchases for tax withholding on employee equity plans  (134)  (30)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities of continuing operations  (350)  1,666 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  40   2,248 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  5,556   3,811 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $5,596  $6,059 
     
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash    
Cash and cash equivalents $5,585  $6,049 
Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets  11   10 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $5,596  $6,059 
         

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
SELECTED CORPORATE DATA
(Millions) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025		 March 29,
2025
Segment and Disaggregated Revenue Information (1)      
Net Revenue:      
Data Center Segment $5,775  $5,380  $3,674 
Client and Gaming Segment      
Client  2,885   3,097   2,294 
Gaming  720   843   647 
Total Client and Gaming  3,605   3,940   2,941 
Embedded Segment  873   950   823 
Total net revenue $10,253  $10,270  $7,438 
       
Operating Income (Loss):      
Data Center Segment $1,599  $1,752  $932 
Client and Gaming Segment  575   725   496 
Embedded Segment  338   357   328 
All other  (1,036)  (1,082)  (950)
Total operating income $1,476  $1,752  $806 
       
Other Data      
Capital expenditures $389  $222  $212 
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $2,746  $3,048  $1,954 
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $12,347  $10,552  $7,310 
Free cash flow (3) $2,566  $2,082  $727 
Total assets $79,642  $76,926  $71,550 
Total debt $3,224  $3,222  $4,164 


(1)The Company operates as three operating segments, Data Center, Client and Gaming, and Embedded segments.

The Data Center segment primarily includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators, microprocessors (CPUs) for servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated processing units (APUs), data processing units (DPUs), AI Network Interface Cards (AI NICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) products for data centers.

The Client and Gaming segment primarily includes CPUs, APUs, chipsets for desktops and notebooks, discrete GPUs, and semi-custom SoC products and development services.

The Embedded segment primarily includes embedded CPUs, APUs, FPGAs, System on Modules (SOMs), and adaptive SoC products.

From time to time, the Company may also sell or license portions of its IP portfolio.

All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments, such as amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, employee stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related and other costs.
  


(2)Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA


  Three Months Ended
(Millions) (Unaudited) March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025		 March 29,
2025
GAAP net income $1,383  $1,511  $709 
Interest expense  37   36   20 
Other (income) expense, net  (165)  (358)  (39)
Income tax provision (benefit)  238   455   123 
Equity income in investee  (6)  (1)  (7)
Stock-based compensation  487   486   364 
Depreciation and amortization  206   194   175 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  551   557   567 
Acquisition-related and other costs  26   50   42 
Loss contingency on legal matter     9    
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  (11)  109    
Adjusted EBITDA $2,746  $3,048  $1,954 


The Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA” as a supplemental measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is determined by adjusting GAAP net income for interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), equity income in investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related and other costs, loss contingency on legal matter, and (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax. The Company calculates and presents Adjusted EBITDA because management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders in relation to its overall capital structure and its ability to borrow additional funds. In addition, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes this measure assists investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income or GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities that can affect cash flows.
 


(3)Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of Continuing Operations to Free Cash Flow


  Three Months Ended
(Millions except percentages) (Unaudited) March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025		 March 29,
2025
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $2,955  $2,304  $939 
Operating cash flow margin % from continuing operations   29%  22%  13%
Purchases of property and equipment  (389)  (222)  (212)
Free cash flow $2,566  $2,082  $727 
Free cash flow margin %  25%  20%  10%


The Company also presents free cash flow as a supplemental Non-GAAP measure of its performance. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting GAAP net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations for capital expenditures, and free cash flow margin % is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of the Company's net revenue. The Company calculates and communicates free cash flow in the financial earnings press release because management believes it is of importance to investors to understand the nature of these cash flows. The Company’s calculation of free cash flow may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view free cash flow as an alternative to GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating activities.
 

Media Contact:
Phil Hughes
AMD Communications
512-865-9697
phil.hughes@amd.com

Investor Contact:
Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
720-652-3965
liz.stine@amd.com


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