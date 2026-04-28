AMD Announces “Advancing AI 2026”

News Highlights:

Advancing AI is AMD’s flagship global AI event, bringing developers, customers, enterprise leaders and partners together, showcasing the latest advancements in AMD AI solutions.



SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “Advancing AI 2026,” its flagship global AI event, will be held both in-person and livestreamed from the San Francisco Moscone Center on July 23, 2026. The event will provide the AI open ecosystem with blueprints for building, deploying and scaling AI powered by AMD.

AMD leaders will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, alongside AI ecosystem partners, customers and developers, to share how the company’s end-to-end AI solutions, from silicon to software, are reshaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

The event will be hosted in-person on Thursday, July 23 and livestreamed on the AMD YouTube channel.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.