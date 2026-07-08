AMD to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

AMD also announced it will participate in the following events for the financial community:

KeyBanc’s Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026

Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.





Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Carolyn Guss

AMD Communications

corporate.pressinquiry@amd.com

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

investor.relations@amd.com