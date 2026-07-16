AMD Appoints Alan Smith as Newest Corporate Fellow

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announces the appointment of Alan Smith as the newest AMD Corporate Fellow, recognizing his contributions to GPU architecture and technical leadership that have helped advance AMD AI computing.

“Alan’s technical leadership in GPU architecture was critical to achieving AMD’s product success across HPC, AI for science and data center AI computing,” said Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer, AMD. “His appointment as Corporate Fellow recognizes the depth of his technical contributions and his commitment to execution excellence and exemplifying AMD’s engineering culture of innovation and collaboration.”





AMD Corporate Fellow is an honor reserved for the most accomplished AMD innovators and represents the highest level of technical recognition for industry influence and leadership that delivers lasting impact for the company and its customers. Currently, 15 engineers at AMD hold the title of Corporate Fellow.

“As Corporate Fellow of graphics architecture and intellectual property, Smith has played a key leadership role in advancing AMD Instinct™ GPU architecture and product development and has helped drive technical innovation across the company,” said David Wang, senior vice president, GPU Technologies and Engineering at AMD. “His work advancing GPU architecture and fostering collaboration across engineering teams has helped position AMD to meet the growing demands of AI at scale, while his engagement with customers and partners strengthens confidence in AMD solutions.”

As the AMD AI accelerator business has grown, Smith’s technical leadership remains central to continuing that growth trajectory.

“What has always motivated me is solving hard engineering problems and building the best technology that makes a real difference,” Smith said. “I'm honored to be recognized as a Corporate Fellow and excited about what our teams will continue to accomplish together.”

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at http://www.amd.com .

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Contact

Brandi Martina

AMD Communications

corporate.pressinquiry@amd.com

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

investor.relations@amd.com

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