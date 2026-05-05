Fuel Tech Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: Fuel Tech, Inc Fuel Tech, Inc

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 (“Q1 2026”).

“Our results for Q1 2026 reflected higher revenues for our Air Pollution Control (“APC”) business segment, another strong quarter from FUEL CHEM®, and continuing progress for our DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion (“DGI”) division,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “At March 31, 2026, our balance sheet included cash and equivalents of $30.6 million and no long-term debt.

“We recently announced a series of APC awards valued at approximately $10 million with utility and industrial customers, anchored by a contract that calls for the integration of our Selective Catalytic Reduction (“SCR”) pollution control technology with two new natural gas-fired turbines for a large, publicly-owned Midwest municipal utility. This project will enable the utility to better meet the region’s rapidly growing electricity demand driven by population growth and the necessity to support commercial activities related to manufacturing expansion and data center projects. Engineering work is expected to commence in the current second quarter.”   

Mr. Arnone concluded, “We remain optimistic about the outlook for each of our businesses for full year 2026. On a proforma basis, including these recent awards, our APC backlog is at its highest level since 2018. We remain actively engaged with our supply chain partners and engineering colleagues in the pursuit of additional APC award opportunities. We expect another solid year for our FUEL CHEM business segment. For our DGI division, the extended demonstration of our high-efficiency water treatment system at a fish hatchery in the western U.S. is progressing well and generating positive results. This demonstration will conclude in the second quarter of 2026.”  

Business Segment Performance

All comparisons are to the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Revenues generated by the APC segment rose by 23% to $1.6 million in Q1 2026, driven primarily by project timing and ancillary business activity. Segment gross margin expanded to 38.3% compared to 32.6%, due largely to product and project mix.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at March 31, 2026 was $6.9 million compared to $7.0 million at December 31, 2025. Backlog at March 31, 2026 did not include the recently awarded APC contracts valued at $10 million.

FUEL CHEM segment revenue declined to $4.5 million from $5.1 million, primarily driven by seasonal maintenance outages and dispatch-related decreases in demand. Segment gross margin declined to 45.3% from 49.9%, the result of lower sales offset by a relatively flat expense profile.

First Quarter 2026 (“Q1 2026”) Consolidated Results Overview

All comparisons are to the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Consolidated revenues for Q1 2026 declined 5% to $6.1 million from $6.4 million, with higher APC revenue offset by lower FUEL CHEM revenues.   

Consolidated gross margin for Q1 2026 declined to 43.5% of revenues from 46.4% of revenues, with higher APC gross margin offset by a decline in FUEL CHEM gross margin.

SG&A expenses for Q1 2026 were $3.7 million, or 61% of revenues, compared to $3.3 million, or 52% of revenues, reflecting higher employee-related expenses and increases in professional fees and administrative expenses.

Interest income for Q1 2026 was $240,000 compared to $279,000. Income generated is primarily related to interest received on the held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Net loss in Q1 2026 was $(1.4) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.02) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.3) million in Q1 2026 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.7) million.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $9.1 million, short-term investments were $12.5 million, and long-term investments totaled $9.0 million. Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2026 was $38.6 million, or $1.24 per share, and the Company had no debt.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at www.ftek.com. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)		 
  
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $9,109  $11,939 
Short-term investments  12,470   12,942 
Accounts receivable, less current expected credit loss of $107 and $108, respectively  4,112   5,355 
Inventories, net  364   373 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,099   1,335 
Total current assets  27,154   31,944 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,048 and $19,433, respectively  4,886   4,739 
Goodwill  2,116   2,116 
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $586 and $561, respectively  620   646 
Right-of-use operating lease assets, net  516   536 
Long-term investments  8,995   6,991 
Other assets  200   207 
Total assets $44,487  $47,179 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,144  $3,242 
Accrued liabilities:        
Operating lease liabilities - current  92   89 
Employee compensation  1,265   1,308 
Other accrued liabilities  1,487   1,634 
Total current liabilities  4,988   6,273 
Operating lease liabilities - non-current  465   491 
Deferred income taxes, net  187   187 
Other liabilities  291   296 
Total liabilities  5,931   7,247 
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 32,390,127 and 32,281,179 shares issued, and 31,157,075 and 31,074,438 shares outstanding, respectively  323   322 
Additional paid-in capital  165,671   165,616 
Accumulated deficit  (123,151)  (121,796)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,761)  (1,718)
Nil coupon perpetual loan notes  76   76 
Treasury stock, at cost  (2,602)  (2,568)
Total stockholders’ equity  38,556   39,932 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $44,487  $47,179 

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per-share data)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Revenues $6,080  $6,382 
Costs and expenses:        
Cost of sales  3,436   3,423 
Selling, general and administrative  3,716   3,341 
Research and development  524   570 
   7,676   7,334 
Operating loss  (1,596)  (952)
Interest income  240   279 
Other expense, net     (66)
Loss before income taxes  (1,356)  (739)
Income tax benefit  1    
Net loss $(1,355) $(739)
Net loss per common share:        
Basic net loss per common share $(0.04) $(0.02)
Diluted net loss per common share $(0.04) $(0.02)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  31,091,335   30,718,000 
Diluted  31,091,335   30,718,000 

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Net loss $(1,355) $(739)
Other comprehensive income (loss):        
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (43)  135 
Comprehensive loss $(1,398) $(604)

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)		 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Operating Activities        
Net loss $(1,355) $(739)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation  175   164 
Amortization  26   9 
Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities  105   (50)
Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries  (1)   
Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures  56   110 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  1,176   3,768 
Inventory  9   (137)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets  240   (28)
Accounts payable  (1,095)  (1,340)
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities  (183)  (249)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (847)  1,508 
Investing Activities        
Purchases of equipment and patents  (322)  (65)
Purchases of debt securities  (6,092)  (993)
Maturities of debt securities  4,500   2,750 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (1,914)  1,692 
Financing Activities        
Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants  (34)  (24)
Net cash used in financing activities  (34)  (24)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash  (35)  135 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (2,830)  3,311 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  11,939   8,510 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $9,109  $11,821 

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


FUEL TECH, INC.
Segment Data- Reporting Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)		 
  
  Air Pollution  FUEL CHEM         
Three months ended March 31, 2026 Control Segment  Segment  Other  Total 
Revenues from external customers $1,604  $4,476  $  $6,080 
Cost of sales  (989)  (2,447)     (3,436)
Gross margin  615   2,029      2,644 
Selling, general and administrative        (3,716)  (3,716)
Research and development        (524)  (524)
Operating income (loss) from operations $615  $2,029  $(4,240) $(1,596)


  Air Pollution  FUEL CHEM         
Three months ended March 31, 2025 Control Segment  Segment  Other  Total 
Revenues from external customers $1,303  $5,079  $  $6,382 
Cost of sales  (878)  (2,545)     (3,423)
Gross margin  425   2,534      2,959 
Selling, general and administrative        (3,341)  (3,341)
Research and development        (570)  (570)
Operating income (loss) from operations $425  $2,534  $(3,911) $(952)


FUEL TECH, INC.
Geographic Segment Financial Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Revenues:        
United States $5,247  $5,359 
Foreign  833   1,023 
  $6,080  $6,382 


  March 31,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
Assets:        
United States $41,751  $44,345 
Foreign  2,736   2,834 
  $44,487  $47,179 


FUEL TECH, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)		 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2026  2025 
Net loss $(1,355) $(739)
Interest income, net  (240)  (279)
Income tax benefit  (1)  - 
Depreciation expense  175   164 
Amortization expense  26   9 
EBITDA  (1,395)  (845)
Stock compensation expense  56   110 
ADJUSTED EBITDA $(1,339) $(735)


Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, and stock compensation expense. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

CONTACT: 

Vince Arnone 
President and CEO 
(630) 845-4500

Devin Sullivan
Managing Director
The Equity Group Inc.
dsullivan@theequitygroup.com 


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