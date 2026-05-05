Enact Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Enact Holdings, Inc. Enact Holdings, Inc.

GAAP Net Income of $168 million, or $1.18 per diluted share
Adjusted Operating Income of $172 million, or $1.21 per diluted share
Return on Equity of 12.5% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 12.9%
Primary Insurance in-force of $272 billion, a 2% year-over-year increase
PMIERs Sufficiency of 162% or approximately $1.9 billion
Book Value Per Share of $38.09 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $38.68

RALEIGH, N.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

“Enact delivered a strong start to 2026, reflecting disciplined execution, resilient credit performance, and our continued focus on long-term value creation,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. “Affordability and mortgage rate volatility continued to shape housing activity, and against this backdrop we continued to demonstrate the resiliency of our model, prudently growing new insurance written while maintaining our focus on expense and risk management. As we look ahead, our strong balance sheet, differentiated capabilities and ongoing commitment to innovation position us to succeed in this dynamic market environment as we help people responsibly achieve homeownership.”

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted)1Q26 4Q25 1Q25
Net Income (loss)$168  $177  $166 
Diluted Net Income (loss) per share$1.18  $1.22  $1.08 
Adjusted Operating Income (loss)$172  $179  $169 
Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share$1.21  $1.23  $1.10 
NIW ($B)$13  $14  $10 
Primary Persistency Rate 80%   80%   84% 
Primary IIF ($B)$272  $273  $268 
Net Premiums Earned$243  $246  $245 
Losses Incurred$37  $18  $31 
Loss Ratio 15%   7%   12% 
Operating Expenses$49  $59  $53 
Expense Ratio 20%   24%   21% 
Net Investment Income$71  $69  $63 
Net Investment gains (losses)$(6)  $(3)  $(3) 
Return on Equity 12.5%   13.3%   13.1% 
Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 12.9%   13.5%   13.4% 
PMIERs Sufficiency ($)$1,919  $1,919  $1,966 
PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 162%   162%   165% 

First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Net income was $168 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with $177 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $166 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income was $172 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared with $179 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $169 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.
  • New insurance written (NIW) was $13 billion, down 11% from the fourth quarter of 2025, and up 30% from the first quarter of 2025. NIW for the current quarter was comprised of 96% monthly premium policies and 77% purchase originations.
  • Persistency remained elevated at 80%, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and down from 84% in the first quarter of 2025. Approximately 21% of the mortgages in our portfolio had rates at least 50 basis points above March 2026’s average mortgage rate of 6.2%.
  • Primary insurance in-force (IIF) was $272 billion, down modestly from $273 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and up approximately 2% from $268 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net premiums earned were $243 million, down 1% from $246 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and down 1% from $245 million in the first quarter of 2025 primarily driven by higher ceded premiums.
  • Losses incurred for the first quarter of 2026 were $37 million and the loss ratio was 15%, compared to $18 million and 7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $31 million and 12%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025. The current quarter’s $39 million net reserve release compares to a net reserve release of $60 million, inclusive of our claim rate reduction from 9% to 8%, and $47 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2025, respectively.
  • Operating expenses in the current quarter were $49 million, and the expense ratio was 20%. This is compared to $59 million and 24%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $53 million and 21%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential decrease was primarily driven by incentive-based compensation.
  • Net investment income was $71 million, up from $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and up from $63 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the continuation of elevated interest rates and higher average invested assets.
  • Net investment gains (losses) in the quarter were $(6) million, as compared to $(3) million sequentially and $(3) million in the same period last year. The activity is primarily driven by the identification of assets that upon selling allow us to recoup losses through higher net investment income.
  • Annualized return on equity for the first quarter of 2026 was 12.5% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 12.9%. This compares to the fourth quarter of 2025 results of 13.3% and 13.5%, respectively, and to first quarter of 2025 results of 13.1% and 13.4%, respectively.

Capital and Liquidity

  • We paid approximately $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in dividends in the first quarter.
  • EMICO completed a dividend of $150 million in the first quarter that will primarily be used to support our ability to return capital to shareholders and bolster financial flexibility.
  • Enact Holdings, Inc. held $287 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $365 million of invested assets as of March 31, 2026. Combined cash and invested assets is up $25 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the dividend from EMICO partially offset by the return of capital.
  • PMIERs sufficiency was 162% and $1.9 billion above the PMIERs requirements, compared to 162% and $1.9 billion above the PMIERs requirements in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • As previously announced, during the quarter S&P upgraded the financial strength rating outlook for EMICO, EHI and Enact Re to positive.

Recent Events

  • We repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares at an average price of $40.66 for a total of approximately $93 million in the quarter. Additionally, through April 30, 2026, we repurchased 0.7 million shares at an average price of $42.56 for a total of $30 million. During the quarter we completed our $350 million share repurchase authorization announced April 30, 2025. As of April 30, 2026, approximately $438 million remains of our previously announced $500 million repurchase authorization.
  • Today we announced the Company’s Board of Directors declared a 14% increase to our quarterly dividend from $0.21 to $0.24 per common share, payable on June 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 28, 2026.

Conference Call and Financial Supplement Information
This press release, the first quarter 2026 financial supplement and earnings presentation are now posted on the Company’s website, https://ir.enactmi.com. Investors are encouraged to review these materials.

Enact will discuss first quarter financial results in a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern). Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain your dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended to join at least 15 minutes in advance, although you may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, a live webcast of the event will be available on our website, https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events.

The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

About Enact
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, guidance concerning the future return of capital and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “could,” “should,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including risks related to an economic downturn or a recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Disclosure Discussion
This communication includes the non-GAAP financial measures entitled “adjusted operating income (loss),” “adjusted operating income (loss) per share," and “adjusted operating return on equity." Enact Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) defines adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net investment gains (losses), restructuring costs and infrequent or unusual non-operating items, and gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt. The Company excludes net investment gains (losses), gains (losses) on the extinguishment of debt and infrequent or unusual non-operating items because the Company does not consider them to be related to the operating performance of the Company and other activities. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities or exposure management. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized gains and losses. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted operating income. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss) divided by shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity.

While some of these items may be significant components of net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and measures that are derived from or incorporate adjusted operating income (loss), including adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis and adjusted operating return on equity, are appropriate measures that are useful to investors because they identify the income (loss) attributable to the ongoing operations of the business. Management also uses adjusted operating income (loss) as a basis for determining awards and compensation for senior management and to evaluate performance on a basis comparable to that used by analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis are not substitutes for net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders or net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders per share on a basic and diluted basis determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s definition of adjusted operating income (loss) may differ from the definitions used by other companies.

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders to adjusted operating income (loss) assume a 21% tax rate.

The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) and U.S. GAAP return on equity to adjusted operating return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, as well as for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 1Q264Q251Q25
REVENUES:   
Premiums$242,850 $245,742 $244,786 
Net investment income 70,906  68,621  63,037 
Net investment gains (losses) (5,823)  (2,856)  (3,243) 
Other income 4,136  1,199  2,196 
Total revenues 312,069  312,706  306,776 
    
LOSSES AND EXPENSES:   
Losses incurred 37,161  17,811  30,541 
Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 47,037  57,134  50,094 
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,123  2,211  2,429 
Interest expense 12,368  12,465  12,291 
Total losses and expenses 98,689  89,621  95,355 
    
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 213,380  223,085  211,421 
Provision for income taxes 45,608  45,924  45,643 
NET INCOME$167,772 $177,161 $165,778 
    
Net investment (gains) losses 5,823  2,856  3,243 
Costs associated with reorganization   26  629 
Taxes on adjustments (1,223)  (605)  (813) 
Adjusted Operating Income$172,372 $179,438 $168,837 
    
Loss ratio(1) 15%  7%  12% 
Expense ratio(2) 20%  24%  21% 
Earnings Per Share Data:   
Net Income per share   
Basic$1.18 $1.23 $1.09 
Diluted$1.18 $1.22 $1.08 
Adj operating income per share   
Basic$1.22 $1.24 $1.11 
Diluted$1.21 $1.23 $1.10 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding   
Basic 141,595  144,290  151,831 
Diluted 142,634  145,294  152,907 
    
(1)The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. 
(2)The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs did not impact the expense ratio for the periods presented.

Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets1Q264Q251Q25
Investments:   
Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value$6,133,789 $6,050,542 $5,815,337 
Short term investments     3,696 
Total investments 6,133,789  6,050,542  5,819,033 
Cash and cash equivalents 549,040  582,493  635,269 
Accrued investment income 56,344  56,073  49,654 
Deferred acquisition costs 22,177  22,232  23,322 
Premiums receivable 47,398  46,130  46,451 
Other assets 122,692  116,007  103,351 
Deferred tax asset 30,562  19,989  44,440 
Total assets$6,962,002 $6,893,466 $6,721,520 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Liabilities:   
Loss reserves$590,393 $572,470 $542,528 
Unearned premiums 85,252  91,639  107,519 
Other liabilities 197,956  129,695  208,667 
Long-term borrowings 744,853  744,481  743,399 
Total liabilities 1,618,454  1,538,285  1,602,113 
Equity:   
Common stock 1,403  1,422  1,508 
Additional paid-in capital 1,609,712  1,706,481  2,007,776 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (82,711)  (30,143)  (152,482) 
Retained earnings 3,815,144  3,677,421  3,262,605 
Total equity 5,343,548  5,355,181  5,119,407 
Total liabilities and equity$6,962,002 $6,893,466 $6,721,520 
    
Book value per share$38.09 $37.66 $33.96 
Book value per share excluding AOCI$38.68 $37.87 $34.97 
    
U.S. GAAP ROE(1) 12.5%  13.3%  13.1% 
Net investment (gains) losses 0.4%  0.2%  0.3% 
Costs associated with reorganization 0.0%  0.0%  0.0% 
(Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt 0.0%  0.0%  0.0% 
Taxes on adjustments (0.1)%  0.0%  (0.1)% 
Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 12.9%  13.5%  13.4% 
    
Debt to Capital Ratio 12%  12%  13% 
    
(1)Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity
(2)Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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