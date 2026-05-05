Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q1 2026 Headlines:

Revenue increased 23% (5% organic growth) to €435.7 million compared to €355.6 million in Q1 2025.

Net income decreased to €55.1 million (€0.41 on a diluted per share basis) from €70.1 million (€0.54 on a diluted per share basis).

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €15.0 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.5 million resulting in total consideration of €22.5 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €9.0 million to €280.5 million compared to €271.4 million in Q1 2025 representing an increase of 3%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €3.7 million to €165.4 million compared to €161.7 million in Q1 2025 representing an increase of 2%.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was €435.7 million, an increase of 23%, or €80.1 million, compared to €355.6 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% in the quarter. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased €15.1 million to €55.1 million compared to €70.1 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.41 in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to €0.54 for the same period in 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, CFO increased €9.0 million to €280.5 million compared to €271.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 3%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, FCFA2S increased €3.7 million to €165.4 million compared to €161.7 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 2%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2026

2025

(€ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 280.5 271.4 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.9 ) (0.7 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3.7 ) (4.7 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Payments of lease obligations (8.4 ) (6.8 ) Property and equipment purchased (3.2 ) (2.9 ) Interest and dividends received 0.6 0.3 264.5 256.5 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests (99.1 ) (94.8 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 165.4 161.7 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@topicus.com

www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash 331,173 326,686 Accounts receivable 210,486 175,613 Unbilled revenue 70,315 53,909 Inventories 7,870 7,057 Other assets 84,856 67,969 704,700 631,234 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 28,273 27,343 Right of use assets 95,766 96,656 Deferred income taxes 24,223 23,494 Investments in associates 527,439 515,368 Other assets 18,456 17,790 Intangible assets 1,190,258 1,201,287 1,884,415 1,881,939 Total assets 2,589,115 2,513,173 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 96,065 345,324 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 380,113 365,229 Deferred revenue 453,789 207,140 Provisions 3,091 3,548 Acquisition holdback payables 24,077 23,740 Lease obligations 32,134 30,915 Income taxes payable 40,128 39,201 1,029,396 1,015,098 Non-current liabilities: Term and other loans 352,579 347,218 Deferred income taxes 183,948 188,313 Acquisition holdback payables 39,414 40,133 Lease obligations 65,425 67,436 Other liabilities 81,126 73,166 722,492 716,266 Total liabilities 1,751,888 1,731,363 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock 39,412 39,412 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 127,327 124,611 Retained earnings 343,910 309,801 Non-controlling interests 326,577 307,985 837,227 781,810 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,589,115 2,513,173





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue License 11,518 9,396 Professional services 98,221 82,305 Hardware and other 9,885 7,319 Maintenance and other recurring 316,064 256,575 435,688 355,595 Expenses Staff 237,594 197,889 Hardware 5,312 4,125 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 36,951 28,422 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 17,938 14,592 Professional fees 7,085 7,608 Other, net 7,033 8,584 Depreciation 11,655 9,376 Amortization of intangible assets 44,420 36,852 367,988 307,448 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - - Finance and other (income) expenses 2,593 (5,243 ) Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (9,096 ) (15 ) (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities - (32,789 ) Finance costs 9,808 6,189 3,306 (31,858 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 64,395 80,005 Current income tax expense (recovery) 20,568 18,747 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (11,236 ) (8,871 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 9,332 9,877 Net income (loss) 55,062 70,129 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 34,209 44,811 Non-controlling interests 20,854 25,317 Net income (loss) 55,062 70,129 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 83,338,874 83,068,874 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.41 0.54 Diluted 0.41 0.54





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net income (loss) 55,062 70,129 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 3,961 1,296 Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 111,097 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 3,961 112,393 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 59,023 182,521 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 2,716 72,219 Non-controlling interests 1,245 40,173 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 3,961 112,393 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 36,924 117,030 Non-controlling interests 22,099 65,491 Total comprehensive income (loss) 59,023 182,521





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 Capital Stock Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2026 39,412 124,611 309,801 473,825 307,985 781,810 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - 34,209 34,209 20,854 55,062 Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 2,716 - 2,716 1,245 3,961 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 2,716 - 2,716 1,245 3,961 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 2,716 34,209 36,924 22,099 59,023 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - (100 ) (100 ) (56 ) (155 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (3,451 ) (3,451 ) Balance at March 31, 2026 39,412 127,327 343,910 510,650 326,577 837,227





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2025 Capital Stock Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - 44,811 44,811 25,317 70,129 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 72,219 - 72,219 40,173 112,393 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 72,219 - 72,219 40,173 112,393 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 72,219 44,811 117,030 65,491 182,521 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - (0 ) 37 37 19 55 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (38 ) (38 ) Balance at March 31, 2025 39,412 77,803 311,129 428,344 285,591 713,935





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) 55,062 70,129 Adjustments for: Depreciation 11,655 9,376 Amortization of intangible assets 44,420 36,852 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - - Finance and other expenses (income) 2,593 (5,243 ) Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (9,096 ) (15 ) (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities - (32,789 ) Finance costs 9,808 6,189 Income tax expense (recovery) 9,332 9,877 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 174,015 190,533 Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI - (1,659 ) Income taxes (paid) received (17,301 ) (11,803 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 280,490 271,446 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (872 ) (663 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3,736 ) (4,708 ) Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility (245,000 ) 30,000 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 7,500 18,010 Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 5,663 - Repayments of term and other loans (7,429 ) (10,585 ) Credit facility transaction costs (312 ) (91 ) Payments of lease obligations (8,374 ) (6,828 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,451 ) (38 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (256,010 ) 25,098 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (15,028 ) (39,413 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 2,936 7,934 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (5,814 ) (6,299 ) Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. - (167,977 ) (Increase) decrease in restricted cash (1,342 ) (425 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid 572 255 Property and equipment purchased (3,236 ) (2,898 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (21,913 ) (208,822 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 1,920 2,428 Increase (decrease) in cash 4,487 90,150 Cash, beginning of period 326,686 206,157 Cash, end of period 331,173 296,307



