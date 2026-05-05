Timbercreek Financial Announces 2026 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (“Q1 2026”).

“Origination activity was solid in the first quarter, supported by improving market conditions and a strong pipeline of new opportunities across our core asset classes. This positions us well for portfolio growth through the balance of the year,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “Importantly, we are making steady progress resolving legacy staged loans and redeploying that capital into high‑quality, income‑producing investments, which we expect will strengthen the earnings power of the portfolio and be substantially complete through 2026.”

Q1 2026 Highlights 1

The Company had a strong Q1 2026 for originations advancing $224.2 million in new net mortgages and existing net mortgages. This drove an increase in the net mortgage portfolio of $160.9 million or 14.9% year-over-year to $1,240.1 million and consistent with Q4 2025. The Company expects this increased funding momentum to continue during 2026 focused on multi-family opportunities across its target markets.

Steady top-line income and distributable income to support monthly dividend: Net investment income of $25.1 million compared to $28.6 million in Q1 2025. Distributable income of $14.5 million ($0.18 per share) compared with $15.4 million ($0.19 per share) in Q1 2025. Net income and comprehensive income of $10.4 million (Q1 2025 – $14.8 million) or basic earnings per share of $0.13 (Q1 2025 – $0.18) Expected credit losses ("ECL") of $3.7 million in the quarter (Q1 2025 - $1.6 million), reflective of firm sales prices for two of the Stage 3 office/retail net mortgages sold in Q2 2026; Net income and comprehensive income before expected credit losses ("ECL") of $14.1 million (Q1 2025 - $16.3 million) or basic earnings per share before ECL of $0.17 (Q1 2025 - $0.20) Declared a total of $14.3 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, representing distributable income payout ratio of 98.5% (Q1 2025 – 92.8%), and an EPS payout ratio of 137.6% (Q1 2025 – 96.9%) on earnings per share.



Active resolution of Stage 2 and Stage 3 mortgage investments, with recovered capital being redeployed into high‑quality, income‑producing loans to support earnings and distributable income; substantial capital recycling expected to be completed through 2026.





The weighted average interest rate ("WAIR") on the portfolio moderated during the quarter to 7.7%, reflecting broader policy rate reductions and the repayment of higher‑rate loans. This is being offset by lower funding costs, opportunities to capture incremental credit spreads, and higher fee income associated with increased transaction activity. At the end of Q1 2026, variable rate loans with rate floors represented 88.4% of the portfolio (Q1 2025 – 84.8%).



Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q4 2025 Net Mortgage Investments $ 1,240.1 $ 1,079.2 $ 1,239.3 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments $ 32.0 $ 43.3 $ 31.7 Real Estate Inventory $ 23.0 $ 29.6 $ 23.0 Joint Venture $ 18.5 $ 18.1 $ 18.4 Net Investment Income $ 25.1 $ 28.6 $ 25.7 Income from Operations $ 18.5 $ 23.3 $ 6.8 Net income (loss) and comprehensive Income $ 10.4 $ 14.8 $ (1.1 ) Net income and comprehensive income before ECL $ 14.1 $ 16.3 $ 7.2 Distributable income $ 14.5 $ 15.4 $ 15.0 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.3 $ 14.3 $ 14.3 $ per share Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q4 2025 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) Payout Ratio on Distributable Income 98.5 % 92.8 % 95.3 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 137.6 % 96.9 % n/a Net Mortgage Investments Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q4 2025 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 66.5 % 66.2 % 67.4 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 1.0 yr

0.9 yr

1.0 yr

First Mortgages 94.7 % 88.3 % 95.1 % Cash-Flowing Properties 81.2 % 79.7 % 83.7 % Multi-Family Residential 59.7 % 60.2 % 62.2 % Variable Rate Loans with rate floors 88.4 % 84.8 % 88.8 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 7.7 % 8.7 % 8.1 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 1.0 % 0.9 % 0.8 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.0 % 1.1 % 0.9 %

Quarterly Conference Call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To join the Zoom Webinar:

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https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81639630215?pwd=diyKGXS2wrSOjau9Ut7m3cQZVJB0uf.1

Webinar ID: 816 3963 0215

Passcode: 1234

Or Telephone:

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The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

OPERATING RESULTS1 Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2026 2025 2025 Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $

25,130 $

28,573 $

104,913 Revenue from real estate properties $

49 $ 3,158 $ 3,585 Total revenue, net of mortgage syndication $

25,179 $ 31,731 $ 108,498 Management fees (2,931 )

(2,903 ) (11,185 ) Servicing fees (198 )

(134 ) (686 ) Expected credit loss (3,705 )

(1,554 ) (17,877 ) General and administrative (674 )

(1,027 ) (3,234 ) Expense from real estate properties (137 )

(2,321 ) (3,755 ) Total operating expenses (7,645 )

(7,939 ) (36,737 ) Total other income and expenses 916 (452 ) (6,104 ) Income from operations $

18,450 $ 23,340 $ 65,657 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facility (5,464 )

(5,955 ) (20,751 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,613 )

(2,613 ) (10,453 ) Net income and comprehensive income $

10,373 $ 14,772 $ 34,453 Payout ratio on earnings per share 137.6 %

96.9 % 165.8 % NET INCOME BEFORE EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS Net income and comprehensive income $

10,373 $ 14,772 $ 34,453 Add: Expected credit loss 3,705 1,554 17,877 Net income before expected credit loss1 $

14,078 $ 16,326 $ 52,330 DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $

10,373 $ 14,772 $ 34,453 Add: Expected credit loss 3,705 1,554 17,877 Add: Lender fees received and receivable 1,898 1,339 6,671 Add: Amortization expense, credit facility 268 212 1,150 Add: Amortization expense, convertible debentures 294 294 1,175 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 160 160 641 Add: Straight-line rent adjustment 15 — (132 ) Less: Amortization income of lender fees (1,848 )

(2,779 ) (8,491 ) Less: Accretion income, deferred consideration (44 )

— (147 ) Less: (Gain) loss on DSU (26 )

(97 ) (53 ) Less: (Gain) loss on FVTPL investments (56 )

(36 ) 4,414 Less: (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (240 )

— 1,505 Distributable income1 $

14,499 $ 15,419 $ 59,063 Payout ratio on distributable income1 98.5 %

92.8 % 96.7 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $

14,275 $ 14,307 $ 57,132 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 82,753 82,981 82,810 Dividends per share $

0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $

0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 Earnings per share (diluted) $

0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 Earnings per share before expected credit loss1 $

0.17 $ 0.20 $ 0.63 Distributable income per share1 $

0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.71

Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

Net mortgage investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

As at March 31, 2026 As at December 31, 2025 Number Carrying

Amount % of

Portfolio Number Carrying

Amount % of

Portfolio Multi-Residential 77 $ 739,540 59.7 % 82 $ 770,490 62.2 % Retail 5 143,724 11.6 % 4 140,006 11.3 % Industrial 13 135,264 10.9 % 14 131,821 10.6 % Office 4 61,281 4.9 % 5 61,183 4.9 % Improved Land 6 83,792 6.8 % 7 83,388 6.7 % Unimproved Land 3 61,098 4.9 % 3 24,027 2.0 % Single-Residential 2 220 0.0 % 3 13,507 1.1 % Mortgages at Amortized Cost 110 1,224,919 98.8 % 118 1,224,422 98.8 % Mortgages at FVTPL 4 15,193 1.2 % 4 14,896 1.2 % Net mortgage investments 114 1,240,112 100.0 % 122 $ 1,239,318 100.0 % Accrued interest receivable 18,840 17,898 Expected credit loss (33,985 ) (30,281 ) Unamortized lender fee (5,504 ) (5,419 ) Mortgage syndications 776,111 673,626 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,995,574 1,895,142

Enhanced return portfolio

As at March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Other loan investments, net of expected credit loss $ 22,114 $ 21,460 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment in participating debentures, measured at FVTPL 896 863 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development — 325 Investment in equity instrument, measured at FVTPL 3,000 3,000 Total enhanced return portfolio $ 32,030 $ 31,668

SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial

For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

Blair Tamblyn, CEO

Tracy Johnston, CFO