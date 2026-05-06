RedotPay Launches AI-powered Agentic Payments Using Stablecoins on Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol (MPP)

HONG KONG, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Main takeaways:

RedotPay’s MPP integration allows consumers to pay for agentic transactions in stablecoins and enables merchants to accept these payments directly from AI agents.

By embedding RedotPay’s solution directly into MPP, AI agents can leverage its payment capabilities to automate the entire process: from product search and purchase to the final transaction.

Consumers benefit from a convenient, fully automated payment solution for enhanced user experience.

Merchants can unlock growth opportunities by tapping into RedotPay’s platform of over 7 million users across 100+ countries to drive additional traffic.

RedotPay , a global stablecoin-based payment fintech, today announced a strategic partnership with Tempo, the payments-first Layer-1 blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, to enable AI-powered agentic payments using stablecoins. By integrating Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), RedotPay is spearheading agentic payments to deliver a convenient, fully automated stablecoin payment solution for consumers and merchants.

RedotPay has emerged as one of the fastest-growing stablecoin-based payment networks, empowering over 7 million users across 100+ countries with intuitive stablecoin payment solutions. With this integration, RedotPay is well-positioned at the forefront of the emerging agentic payments paradigm.

"RedotPay is a recognized leader in stablecoin payments, making this partnership a natural next step in bringing agentic payments to their users," said Nischay Upadhyayula, GTM, Tempo. "With MPP integrated into the RedotPay app, AI agents can handle purchases for millions of users in stablecoins, and we're excited for what comes next as agentic payments become a regular part of how people spend."

Key Benefits for AI Agents, Consumers and Merchants

The native integration of RedotPay within MPP empowers AI agents to leverage RedotPay’s payment capabilities for total purchase automation. This enables a seamless transition through every stage of the cycle, beginning with searching for products, continuing through order placement, and concluding with the final transaction.

For consumers, RedotPay’s MPP integration delivers a convenient, fully automated way to settle agentic payments with stablecoins for everyday expenses. Users can effortlessly grab a coffee while AI agents manage product recommendations, merchant discovery, and transactions end-to-end. This streamlines the entire purchase journey and enhances the user experience.

For merchants, the integration allows them to access RedotPay’s rapidly expanding ecosystem and reach a global customer base to drive additional traffic, increase transaction volume, and ultimately unlock growth opportunities. It enables merchants to accept payments in stablecoins directly from AI agents, improving overall payment efficiency and reducing financial friction.

“Agentic payments represent a fundamental shift in user experience, transforming how we discover, purchase, and pay,” said Jonathan Chan, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships of RedotPay. “At RedotPay, innovation has always been our focus. By partnering with Tempo to integrate AI with stablecoin payments, we are shaping the future of payment solutions and making digital asset spending more seamless, intuitive, and accessible for everyday life.”

RedotPay is set to launch the second phase of its agentic payments capability, with the payment skill becoming available for download in June this year. The company plans to further integrate AI capabilities across its products and services, including its B2B stablecoin-based payment solution, to unlock faster and seamless stablecoin payment experiences for users and businesses worldwide.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, users can visit www.redotpay.com .

About Tempo and MPP

Tempo is a payments-first Layer-1 blockchain, incubated by Stripe and Paradigm. Developed in partnership with leading fintechs and Fortune 500s, Tempo enables high-throughput, low-cost global transactions for any use case, including machine payments.

The Machine Payments Protocol (MPP) is an open standard for machine payments. Co-authored by Tempo and Stripe, it enables AI agents and services to send and receive payments programmatically. MPP is designed to be extensible and agnostic to any payment method, already extended by Cloudflare, and more.

For media inquiries, users can contact:

press@redotpay.co m

support@tempo.xyz

Disclaimer: This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, or other professional advice. It does not represent an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any products, securities, or financial instruments. The information is provided on an “as is” basis as of the date indicated and is subject to change without prior notice. Rabbit7 Holding (BVI) Limited (“RedotPay”) makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of the content. RedotPay, along with its directors, officers, agents, employees and affiliates, expressly disclaims any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, punitive or exemplary damages, arising from the use of or reliance on this publication. Readers should seek independent professional advice before taking any action in relation to the matters concerned herein. This publication is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means without RedotPay’s prior written consent. The English version shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the various language versions hereof.

Contact

RedotPay

press@redotpay.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff5953fc-ddfd-4406-816c-521200477cf4