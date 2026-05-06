Bimergen Energy Selects SMA as Inverter Supplier for 80 MW ERCOT BESS Portfolio

Newport Beach, CA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems, today announced the selection of SMA as the inverter supplier for eight recently acquired 9.9 MW BESS projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market. The portfolio represents approximately 80 MW of total energy storage capacity and marks a key step in the Company’s continued expansion in one of the nation’s most dynamic power markets.

Bimergen selected SMA’s technology and supply chain to align with Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act, supporting eligibility for applicable tax incentives and enhancing overall project financeability.

The Company utilized strategic capital partnerships and non-dilutive, project-level financing to fund the acquisitions and secure long-lead equipment while preserving shareholder value. The projects are expected to be put in service between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

“We are excited to advance these projects with SMA as a key technology partner,” said Cole Johnson, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy. “Selecting a proven, high-performance inverter solution is critical as we scale deployment across our ERCOT footprint. This milestone reflects strong execution and positions us to deliver reliable, grid-supporting storage capacity to meet Texas’s growing energy demand.”

“The selection of SMA represents another meaningful step in executing our ERCOT strategy,” said Bob Brilon, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy. “We remain focused on building a high-quality, scalable platform in key U.S. power markets, supported by strong partners and disciplined project development.”

The 80 MW portfolio is expected to provide critical grid stability, support renewable integration, and deliver ancillary services within ERCOT. With these projects advancing toward construction and commissioning, Bimergen continues to strengthen its position as an independent owner and operator of utility-scale BESS in strategic U.S. markets.

This development adds to Bimergen’s active pipeline of approximately 2 GW of BESS projects nationwide, underscoring the Company’s disciplined approach to growth, technology selection, and execution.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESSWS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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