Data Centres Set to Drive Energy Transition - Hear from CBRE, Pure Data Centres and Other Industry Leaders at Data Centre LIVE London





Attendees at a panel discussion at Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit (a BizClik LIVE event)

London, 6 May 2026 – As global industries accelerate towards net zero, the data centre sector sits at the heart of the energy transition. Surging demand driven by AI and digital services is forcing operators to scale capacity while reducing environmental impact.

Energy consumption remains one of the industry’s most pressing challenges, but also one of its greatest opportunities. From integrating renewable power to rethinking infrastructure design, data centres are evolving into key enablers of a lower-carbon future.

On 20 May 2026, this transformation takes centre stage at Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit - a BizClik Media event. The Future of Energy Transition panel will bring together leading voices from across energy, engineering and infrastructure to examine how the sector is adapting. The session will explore renewable adoption, alternative power strategies and the partnerships and policies shaping long-term sustainability.

Challenging the narrative

The panel features Martin Reed, Global ESG Director for Data Centre Solutions at CBRE; Dame Dawn Childs, President of Pure Data Centres Group; Charlotte Berry-Selwood, Chief Delivery Officer at AVK; and Chris Dravers, VP Commercial at Last Energy.

For Dame Dawn Childs, the conversation represents a fundamental shift in how the sector engages with energy infrastructure.

"Panel discussions on the energy transition are so important because I believe that data centres can be a catalyst for the energy transition rather than a drag on the grid," Dawn says. "We need to continue having collaborative conversations with grid operators and regulators to move the thinking on."

This perspective reflects a broader industry movement. Data centre operators are increasingly viewed as potential partners in grid stabilisation and renewable energy deployment, rather than simply consumers of power.

From pressure point to solution

The session arrives at a critical moment for the sector. Policymakers are scrutinising energy demands while simultaneously recognising the essential role digital infrastructure plays in modern economies. The panel will address how operators are navigating this tension, balancing the growing need for capacity with commitments to decarbonisation and grid stability.

The discussion will examine practical approaches to renewable integration, emerging power technologies and the collaborative frameworks needed to position data centres as active participants in the energy transition.

Beyond energy: sustainability across operations

The energy transition panel forms part of a wider sustainability focus at Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit. Other sessions address the practical challenges operators face in reducing environmental impact across all aspects of infrastructure.

The Sustainable Data Centres panel brings together Helen Munro, Head of Environment & Sustainability at Pulsant; Stine Bjønnstu Holthe, Head of Sustainability at Bulk Infrastructure; and Louise Alter, Sustainability Director at nLighten. The session will examine best practices for reducing carbon footprint as well as explore energy efficiency and green technologies.

Water consumption, another critical resource challenge for the sector, takes focus in the Water Management Strategies session. John Bychkowski, Senior Corporate Engineer at Chem-Aqua, and Matt Rutherford, Data Center Business Unit Director - EMENA at Evapco Europe, practical strategies to optimise usage in cooling and site design, balancing performance, resilience, and environmental impact while strengthening sustainability and cost efficiency.

Key Details for Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit

Date : 20-21 May 2026

: 20-21 May 2026 Location: Exhibition, White City, Ariel Way, London W12 7SL

Exhibition, White City, Ariel Way, London W12 7SL Tickets: Secure your pass here

More information on the agenda, speakers and sponsors can be found on the Data Centre LIVE website.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo for senior leaders shaping digital infrastructure strategy. Bringing together over 1,000 in-person attendees and 50+ expert speakers, the event explores key themes including AI, sustainability, scalability and resilience.

Featuring two content stages and four executive workshops, the programme delivers practical insights, strategic guidance and valuable connections to support future-ready data centre operations.

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