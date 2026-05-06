Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Declares First Quarter 2026 Distribution of $0.75 per Common Unit

HOUSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported first quarter 2026 results as follows:

For the Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2026 Net income $ 19,619 $ 115,733 Operating cash flow 33,014 164,453 Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business 33,772 167,396 Investment in soda ash business (39,200 ) (39,200 ) Free cash flow(1) (5,428 ) 128,196





____________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.



Highlights:

Generated $33.8 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 before the $39.2 million capital investment in its soda ash business

Paid fourth quarter 2025 distribution of $0.75 per common unit

Paid special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units in 2025

Declares first quarter 2026 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

"NRP generated $34 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 and $167 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months before accounting for the $39 million investment we made in our soda ash business," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "We continue to generate substantial free cash flow despite ongoing headwinds for metallurgical coal, thermal coal, and soda ash."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on May 26, 2026, to unitholders of record on May 19, 2026. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the first quarter of 2026 decreased $11.7 million as compared to the prior year period. Operating cash flow and free cash flow decreased $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower metallurgical and thermal coal sales volumes and increased depletion rates at certain thermal properties. The declines in operating and free cash flow were also primarily due to lower metallurgical and thermal coal sales volumes partially offset by higher recoupments in the first quarter of 2025. Approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the first quarter of 2026.

Mineral Rights segment results continue to be affected by weak global steel demand, low natural gas prices, and ample coal stockpiles at power plants.

NRP has no meaningful developments to report on its carbon neutral initiatives but continues to explore and make small-scale progress on opportunities to create value through carbon sequestration and renewable energy production across its vast portfolio of mineral and surface assets.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased $12.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices in 2026. Operating cash flow decreased $3.0 million as compared to the prior year period due to the $2.9 million distribution received in the first quarter of 2025, and no distribution in the first quarter of 2026. Free cash flow decreased $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period primarily due to NRP's $39.2 million capital investment in Sisecam Wyoming in the first quarter of 2026. NRP and its managing partner made a capital investment into Sisecam Wyoming in the first quarter of 2026 to reduce outstanding amounts under its bank credit facility and better position it to compete in the current environment. Sisecam Wyoming’s managing partner also invested its pro-rata share of $40.8 million. NRP evaluated this investment as it would any other capital allocation opportunity, with the goal of maximizing NRP's intrinsic value per unit.

The soda ash market remains significantly oversupplied due to the influx of natural soda ash supply from China coupled with weak demand for flat glass. NRP believes international soda ash prices are below the cost of production for most producers with no near-term market correction in sight. Due to the weak pricing environment, NRP has not received a distribution from Sisecam Wyoming since the second quarter of 2025 and does not expect to receive distributions until soda ash demand increases and/or capacity is rationalized, which NRP expects to take several years.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing net income increased $3.5 million, while operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period due to less debt outstanding.

In February 2026, NRP paid a fourth quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and in March 2026, NRP paid a special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units in 2025. Today, NRP declared a first quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit.

NRP had $185.4 million of available liquidity at March 31, 2026, consisting of $31.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $153.9 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.4 x at March 31, 2026.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/564088592?pwd=AhU5Ffcw. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnership’s common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC’s trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash business; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

“Distributable cash flow” or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and capital to unconsolidated investment. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

“Free cash flow” or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and capital to unconsolidated investment. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP’s overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-





Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2026 2025 2025 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 43,297 $ 51,260 $ 45,875 Transportation and processing services 3,885 4,421 2,523 Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming (7,828 ) 4,610 (1,686 ) Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals (1 ) 247 — Total revenues and other income $ 39,353 $ 60,538 $ 46,712 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 6,113 $ 6,776 $ 5,265 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,614 3,989 3,344 General and administrative expenses 5,034 6,832 5,948 Asset impairments — 20 — Total operating expenses $ 18,761 $ 17,617 $ 14,557 Income from operations $ 20,592 $ 42,921 $ 32,155 Interest expense, net $ (973 ) $ (2,668 ) $ (1,157 ) Net income $ 19,619 $ 40,253 $ 30,998 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 19,227 $ 39,448 $ 30,378 Net income attributable to the general partner 392 805 620 Net income per common unit Basic $ 1.46 $ 3.01 $ 2.31 Diluted 1.44 2.97 2.27 Net income $ 19,619 $ 40,253 $ 30,998 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other (140 ) 2,260 (1,786 ) Comprehensive income $ 19,479 $ 42,513 $ 29,212



Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 19,619 $ 40,253 $ 30,998 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,614 3,989 3,344 Distributions from unconsolidated investment — 2,940 — Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment 7,828 (4,610 ) 1,686 Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals 1 (247 ) — Asset impairments — 20 — Bad debt expense (776 ) 451 (111 ) Unit-based compensation expense 1,164 2,717 3,015 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 447 (168 ) (3,261 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 615 (149 ) 1,966 Accounts payable 1,290 546 272 Accrued liabilities (7,156 ) (7,990 ) 1,719 Accrued interest 210 254 (423 ) Deferred revenue 1,434 (3,227 ) 7,211 Other items, net 724 (355 ) (1,651 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33,014 $ 34,424 $ 44,765 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ — $ 247 $ — Capital to unconsolidated investment (39,200 ) — — Return of long-term contract receivable 758 700 743 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (38,442 ) $ 947 $ 743 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 61,200 $ 33,700 $ 13,000 Debt repayments (34,000 ) (37,000 ) (49,331 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (11,763 ) (26,276 ) (10,054 ) Other items, net (8,646 ) (5,363 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 6,791 $ (34,939 ) $ (46,386 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,363 $ 432 $ (878 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,141 30,444 31,019 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,504 $ 30,876 $ 30,141 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 684 $ 2,371 $ 1,516



Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,504 $ 30,141 Accounts receivable, net 26,792 28,666 Other current assets, net 1,425 2,105 Total current assets $ 59,721 $ 60,912 Land 24,007 24,008 Mineral rights, net 360,860 366,987 Intangible assets, net 10,426 11,908 Equity in unconsolidated investment 281,477 250,244 Long-term contract receivable, net 19,598 20,406 Other long-term assets, net 15,568 13,900 Total assets $ 771,657 $ 748,365 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,448 $ 1,159 Accrued liabilities 4,605 10,897 Accrued interest 279 69 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,029 6,663 Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,234 14,198 Total current liabilities $ 28,595 $ 32,986 Deferred revenue 59,136 58,067 Long-term debt, net 46,084 18,884 Other non-current liabilities 5,310 5,909 Total liabilities $ 139,125 $ 115,846 Commitments and contingencies Partners’ capital Common unitholders’ interest (13,250,412 and 13,138,097 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) $ 624,902 $ 625,188 General partner’s interest 11,771 11,332 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,141 ) (4,001 ) Total partners’ capital $ 632,532 $ 632,519 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 771,657 $ 748,365



Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Loss Capital Balance at December 31, 2025 13,138 $ 625,188 $ 11,332 $ (4,001 ) $ 632,519 Net income — 19,227 392 — 19,619 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner — (11,528 ) (235 ) — (11,763 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 112 — — — — Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net — (7,985 ) — — (7,985 ) Capital contribution — — 282 — 282 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other — — — (140 ) (140 ) Balance at March 31, 2026 13,250 $ 624,902 $ 11,771 $ (4,141 ) $ 632,532





Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2024 13,049 $ 543,231 $ 9,547 $ (1,670 ) $ 551,108 Net income — 39,448 805 — 40,253 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner — (25,750 ) (526 ) — (26,276 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 89 — — — — Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net — (3,175 ) — — (3,175 ) Capital contribution — — 187 — 187 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other — — — 2,260 2,260 Balance at March 31, 2025 13,138 $ 553,754 $ 10,013 $ 590 $ 564,357



Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025:

Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Revenues $ 47,182 $ — $ — $ 47,182 Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming — (7,828 ) — (7,828 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (1 ) — — (1 ) Total revenues and other income $ 47,181 $ (7,828 ) $ — $ 39,353 Asset impairments $ — $ — $ — $ — Net income (loss) $ 33,530 $ (7,900 ) $ (6,011 ) $ 19,619 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 41,140 $ (72 ) $ (5,034 ) $ 36,034 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 41,827 $ (72 ) $ (8,741 ) $ 33,014 Investing activities $ 758 $ (39,200 ) $ — $ (38,442 ) Financing activities $ (1,256 ) $ — $ 8,047 $ 6,791 Distributable cash flow(1) $ 42,585 $ (39,272 ) $ (8,741 ) $ (5,428 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 42,585 $ (39,272 ) $ (8,741 ) $ (5,428 ) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Revenues $ 55,681 $ — $ — $ 55,681 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming — 4,610 — 4,610 Gain on asset sales and disposals 247 — — 247 Total revenues and other income $ 55,928 $ 4,610 $ — $ 60,538 Asset impairments $ 20 $ — $ — $ 20 Net income (loss) $ 45,208 $ 4,550 $ (9,505 ) $ 40,253 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 49,213 $ 2,880 $ (6,833 ) $ 45,260 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 43,223 $ 2,880 $ (11,679 ) $ 34,424 Investing activities $ 947 $ — $ — $ 947 Financing activities $ (841 ) $ — $ (34,098 ) $ (34,939 ) Distributable cash flow(1) $ 44,170 $ 2,880 $ (11,679 ) $ 35,371 Free cash flow(1) $ 43,923 $ 2,880 $ (11,679 ) $ 35,124 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Revenues $ 48,398 $ — $ — $ 48,398 Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming — (1,686 ) — (1,686 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals — — — — Total revenues and other income $ 48,398 $ (1,686 ) $ — $ 46,712 Asset impairments $ — $ — $ — $ — Net income (loss) $ 39,808 $ (1,701 ) $ (7,109 ) $ 30,998 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 43,148 $ (15 ) $ (5,948 ) $ 37,185 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 49,174 $ (15 ) $ (4,394 ) $ 44,765 Investing activities $ 743 $ — $ — $ 743 Financing activities $ — $ — $ (46,386 ) $ (46,386 ) Distributable cash flow(1) $ 49,917 $ (15 ) $ (4,394 ) $ 45,508 Free cash flow(1) $ 49,917 $ (15 ) $ (4,394 ) $ 45,508





____________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2026 2025 2025 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 472 124 1,291 Central 2,967 3,306 2,969 Southern 329 296 686 Total Appalachia 3,768 3,726 4,946 Illinois Basin 2,420 3,342 1,264 Northern Powder River Basin 175 916 750 Gulf Coast 162 237 339 Total coal sales volumes 6,525 8,221 7,299 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 1.42 $ 1.48 $ 1.48 Central 6.18 6.18 5.95 Southern 11.40 9.18 9.48 Illinois Basin 2.32 2.44 2.11 Northern Powder River Basin 6.19 4.55 4.36 Gulf Coast 0.83 0.78 0.79 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 4.53 4.36 4.42 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 671 $ 183 $ 1,909 Central 18,328 20,426 17,669 Southern 3,750 2,718 6,504 Total Appalachia 22,749 23,327 26,082 Illinois Basin 5,606 8,141 2,667 Northern Powder River Basin 1,084 4,169 3,269 Gulf Coast 135 184 267 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 29,574 35,821 32,285 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases — (323 ) (7 ) Total coal royalty revenues $ 29,574 $ 35,498 $ 32,278 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 558 $ 2,725 $ 797 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,019 4,050 4,300 Oil and gas royalty revenues 1,386 2,444 1,410 Carbon neutral revenues 185 595 253 Property tax revenues 1,711 1,637 1,546 Wheelage revenues 1,990 1,738 1,855 Coal overriding royalty revenues 1,386 880 526 Lease amendment revenues 1,200 655 1,844 Aggregates royalty revenues 1,118 853 936 Other revenues 170 185 130 Total other revenues $ 13,723 $ 15,762 $ 13,597 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 43,297 $ 51,260 $ 45,875 Transportation and processing services revenues 3,885 4,421 2,523 Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals (1 ) 247 — Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 47,181 $ 55,928 $ 48,398

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Net income (loss) $ 33,530 $ (7,900 ) $ (6,011 ) $ 19,619 Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment — 7,828 — 7,828 Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — — — — Add: interest expense, net — — 973 973 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,610 — 4 7,614 Add: asset impairments — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,140 $ (72 ) $ (5,034 ) $ 36,034 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Net income (loss) $ 45,208 $ 4,550 $ (9,505 ) $ 40,253 Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment — (4,610 ) — (4,610 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — 2,940 — 2,940 Add: interest expense, net — — 2,668 2,668 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,985 — 4 3,989 Add: asset impairments 20 — — 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,213 $ 2,880 $ (6,833 ) $ 45,260 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Net income (loss) $ 39,808 $ (1,701 ) $ (7,109 ) $ 30,998 Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment — 1,686 — 1,686 Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — — — — Add: interest expense, net — — 1,157 1,157 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,340 — 4 3,344 Add: asset impairments — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,148 $ (15 ) $ (5,948 ) $ 37,185

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Mineral Corporate and ( In thousands ) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 41,827 $ (72 ) $ (8,741 ) $ 33,014 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals — — — — Add: return of long-term contract receivable 758 — — 758 Less: capital to unconsolidated investment — (39,200 ) — (39,200 ) Distributable cash flow $ 42,585 $ (39,272 ) $ (8,741 ) $ (5,428 ) Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals — — — — Free cash flow $ 42,585 $ (39,272 ) $ (8,741 ) $ (5,428 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 758 $ (39,200 ) $ — $ (38,442 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,256 ) $ — $ 8,047 $ 6,791 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 43,223 $ 2,880 $ (11,679 ) $ 34,424 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 247 — — 247 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 700 — — 700 Distributable cash flow $ 44,170 $ 2,880 $ (11,679 ) $ 35,371 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (247 ) — — (247 ) Free cash flow $ 43,923 $ 2,880 $ (11,679 ) $ 35,124 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 947 $ — $ — $ 947 Net cash used in financing activities $ (841 ) $ — $ (34,098 ) $ (34,939 ) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 49,174 $ (15 ) $ (4,394 ) $ 44,765 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals — — — — Add: return of long-term contract receivable 743 — — 743 Distributable cash flow $ 49,917 $ (15 ) $ (4,394 ) $ 45,508 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals — — — — Free cash flow $ 49,917 $ (15 ) $ (4,394 ) $ 45,508 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 743 $ — $ — $ 743 Net cash used in financing activities $ — $ — $ (46,386 ) $ (46,386 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended ( In thousands ) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Last 12 Months Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,579 $ 41,095 $ 44,765 $ 33,014 $ 164,453 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 730 906 — — 1,636 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 714 728 743 758 2,943 Less: capital to unconsolidated investment — — — (39,200 ) (39,200 ) Distributable cash flow $ 47,023 $ 42,729 $ 45,508 $ (5,428 ) $ 129,832 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (730 ) (906 ) — — (1,636 ) Free cash flow $ 46,293 $ 41,823 $ 45,508 $ (5,428 ) $ 128,196 Add: investment in soda ash business — — — 39,200 39,200 Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business $ 46,293 $ 41,823 $ 45,508 $ 33,772 $ 167,396





Leverage Ratio For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Last 12 Months Net income $ 34,211 $ 30,905 $ 30,998 $ 19,619 $ 115,733 Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment (2,526 ) 2,390 1,686 7,828 9,378 Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 4,900 — — — 4,900 Add: interest expense, net 2,380 1,779 1,157 973 6,289 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,754 3,868 3,344 7,614 18,580 Add: asset impairments — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,719 $ 38,942 $ 37,185 $ 36,034 $ 154,880 Debt—at March 31, 2026 $ 60,415 Leverage Ratio 0.4 x



