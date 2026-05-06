Abaxx Signs MoU to Support Development of Cambodian National Futures Exchange

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company and indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the development of the Cambodian National Futures Exchange (“CNFE”), including cooperation on market infrastructure and the application of Abaxx’s MarketOS™ technology.

The MoU was entered into with Alpha Group, the operating and development partner designated by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (“SERC”) for the CNFE, and was formalized at a signing ceremony hosted by SERC in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Areas of cooperation include the design and implementation of market infrastructure for the CNFE, with Abaxx contributing technical expertise to support system development and operational readiness, aligning with ongoing efforts by SERC to establish a domestic commodity futures market. Abaxx will support the potential application of its MarketOS™ technology in developing CNFE’s market capabilities.

The CNFE is expected to introduce a domestic commodity derivatives market, strengthening Cambodia’s financial market infrastructure and supporting institutional trading activity. It is intended to provide tools for price discovery and risk management for export-oriented sectors where local hedging instruments remain limited, while facilitating greater integration with regional trading and investment activity across Southeast Asia.

“Cambodia engages with partners from around the world in a spirit of openness and collaboration,” said His Excellency Neak Oknha Ly Kunthai, Chairman of the Cambodian National Futures Exchange. “We have introduced strategic investors and established deep partnerships with institutions such as Abaxx Technologies and the Hainan International Commodity Exchange. This ‘Cambodia-initiated, globally enabled’ model of cooperation not only safeguards Cambodia’s sovereignty over its national financial market infrastructure but also enables the full integration of capital, technology, operational expertise, and market resources from international partners.”

“Cambodia remains committed to fostering an open, transparent, and internationally connected market environment,” said H.E. Mr. Sou Socheat, Director General of SERC. “In working with partners such as Abaxx Technologies, we are able to combine advanced market infrastructure technology, global commodity market expertise, and international best practices with Cambodia’s national development priorities. The Royal Government of Cambodia’s Pentagonal Strategy emphasizes economic diversification, competitiveness, and resilience. These priorities are reflected in Cambodia’s continued efforts to systematically develop its financial markets, strengthen market infrastructure, and promote the adoption of fintech, sustainable finance, and emerging technologies. This model of collaboration is therefore fully aligned with Cambodia’s broader national strategy. It supports the development of modern and trusted financial market infrastructure, while ensuring that Cambodia maintains sovereign oversight, regulatory integrity, and long-term strategic alignment.”

“Developing localized price discovery and risk management tools is an urgent requirement for growth economies anchored in physical commodity flows,” said Josh Crumb, Founder and CEO of Abaxx Technologies. “Abaxx is solving core structural inefficiencies in today's commodities markets through a fully integrated market ecosystem, targeting gaps where legacy benchmarks and digital collateral systems remain misaligned with the requirements of modern global trade. We look forward to contributing our technical expertise to support system development and operational readiness for the CNFE in alignment with the SERC's initiatives. Integrating MarketOS™ capabilities provides the post-trade identity and collateral infrastructure required for effective domestic hedging, and creates a secure foundation to prepare this new market network for an automated, agentic future.”

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared futures contracts, including physically-deliverable and financially-settled products, in LNG, carbon, battery materials, precious metals, and weather-indexed renewables, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

Abaxx Labs is the Company’s center for engaging with the developer community to create the next generation of technology that will build smarter markets through open-source software tools that promote the use of Abaxx’s ID++ technologies.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives and future plans, the proposed application of Abaxx’s technology in supporting the CNFE’s market capabilities, Abaxx’s strategy for engaging with commercial partners, anticipated benefits of the MoU with Alpha Group and Abaxx’s role in the development of commodities and energy markets.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors and assumptions impacting forward-looking information include, among others: assumptions about the growth and successful operations of the CNFE; the growth of financial markets in Cambodia, generally; implementation and integration of Abaxx’s technologies with CFNE is economically and technologically viable; availability of technical resources; market demand for the Company’s products and services; risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.