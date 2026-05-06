VisionWave Accelerates Operational Integration of Patent-Protected AI Platform: Deploying xCalibre™ Neuro-Logic IP Across Solar Drone’s Autonomous Flight Platforms

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications, today announced its strategic roadmap to operationalize xCalibre™'s patent-protected Neuro-Logic AI assets across Solar Drone's long-endurance autonomous flight platforms.

This announcement follows two milestone achievements: the April 10, 2026 acquisition of 100% of the xCalibre™ AI video intelligence IP portfolio — independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group — and the April 28, 2026 filing of U.S. provisional patent application No. 64/048,141 (“Systems and Methods for Converting Camera Streams into Structured Sensor Intelligence for Detection, Verification, and Response”). The Company now turns to further technical integration and proof of concept development. The valuation is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes and is not a guarantee of future economic benefit; the Company will assess accounting treatment in accordance with GAAP upon finalization of purchase accounting.

The Strategic Pivot: From IP Acquisition to Technical Integration

The integration initiative represents a decisive transition from technology acquisition to planned proof-of-concept validation. By embedding xCalibre™'s advanced computational intelligence directly into Solar Drone's airborne infrastructure, if successful, VisionWave intends to eliminate the two most persistent bottlenecks in autonomous defense systems: human-latency and cloud dependency.

xCalibre™ was designed from the ground up as a 'video-as-a-sensor' platform — converting raw camera feeds from visible, thermal, infrared, stereoscopic, and airborne sources into structured, machine-actionable sensor intelligence. Its edge-first architecture processes data locally, with no cloud dependency, making it uniquely suited to bandwidth-constrained forward environments and denied-communications scenarios where conventional systems fail.

Fused with Solar Drone’s solar-powered, long-endurance autonomous flight capabilities, the combined platform is intended to support an entirely new category in autonomous defense: the Persistent Digital Sentinel™ — a self-governing aerial intelligence unit capable of continuous, unsupervised area monitoring, real-time threat detection, and autonomous response relay. This remains subject to successful technical validation. This is not an incremental product improvement; it is intended to contribute to a new operational standard for AI-driven autonomous defense.

Integration Architecture: Four Strategic Pillars

1. Edge-AI Mission Dominance

Patent Application No. 64/048,141 covers a multi-stage AI architecture that converts camera streams into confidence-scored, structured sensor intelligence — enabling real-time threat detection, behavioral classification, event analysis, and operational alerts to be processed directly on the airborne platform, eliminating round-trip latency to cloud infrastructure. The system treats every camera type as an intelligent sensor input and produces actionable outputs without human intermediation. As a provisional application, no patent has yet issued and there can be no assurance one will issue or provide enforceable protection.

2. Zero-Latency Autonomous Response

The integrated system enables autonomous units to detect, score, classify, and relay threats entirely without cloud connectivity or manual operator input. In counter-UAS applications, this means faster time-to-intercept. In perimeter and infrastructure security, it means continuous monitoring without operator fatigue. In denied-communications environments, it means the mission continues uninterrupted.

3. Persistence-Intelligence Synergy

Solar Drone’s solar-powered flight endurance — enabling multi-day airborne operations — combined with xCalibre™’s cognitive engine realizes the full promise of the Persistent Digital Sentinel™ concept: aerial platforms that persist, observe, analyze, and alert without rotation, resupply, or remote piloting — and without any dependency on human operators or cloud infrastructure. This addresses a critical capability gap that neither pure-AI nor pure-aviation companies can close independently, and which VisionWave is continuing to seek to positions it at the forefront of next-generation autonomous defense architecture.

4. IP Value Realization & Commercial Bridge

The IP portfolio is no longer a balance-sheet asset — it is an operational foundation. By linking the xCalibre™ patent portfolio directly to Solar Drone's flight capabilities, VisionWave creates a defensible, revenue-generating platform targeting defense surveillance, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure monitoring, forensic search, and autonomous command operations. A dedicated subsidiary, xCalibre Inc., has been established as the commercial vehicle for development and go-to-market execution.

Management Commentary

Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave, has described the xCalibre™ architecture as representing a fundamental shift in how visual intelligence is delivered: designing systems to ask not simply what is visible, but what it means — in real time, at the edge, without human latency in the loop.

Transaction & IP Background

On April 10, 2026, VisionWave completed the acquisition of 100% of the intellectual property assets underlying the xCalibre™ AI video intelligence platform from Dream America Marketing Services, Ltda., pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement. The acquired portfolio includes AI-driven video analytics software, proprietary algorithms and models, and associated trade secrets and development frameworks.

The acquisition, previously disclosed, was completed pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement and independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group. VisionWave’s board of directors received an independent fairness opinion supporting the transaction. Any additional consideration tied to this transaction remains strictly contingent upon successful technical proof-of-concept (POC) validation — meaning no further dilutive impact occurs unless the Company demonstrably delivers on its technology milestones. The valuation is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes and is not a guarantee of future economic benefit; the Company will assess accounting treatment in accordance with GAAP upon finalization of purchase accounting.

On April 28, 2026, VisionWave filed U.S. provisional patent application No. 64/048,141, reinforcing its intellectual property position around AI-driven computer vision, edge intelligence, and advanced sensing. The Company is targeting H2 2026 for proof-of-concept validation, subject to development progress and applicable approvals. These are forward-looking statements subject to risks disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings.

Target Applications

Defense: Counter-UAS detection, scoring, and autonomous intercept relay

Counter-UAS detection, scoring, and autonomous intercept relay Homeland Security: 24/7 perimeter and critical infrastructure surveillance

24/7 perimeter and critical infrastructure surveillance Forward Operations: Long-endurance, unsupervised area monitoring in denied-communications environments

Long-endurance, unsupervised area monitoring in denied-communications environments Multi-Sensor Fusion: Visual verification of RF-detected contacts to reduce false-positive response rates

Visual verification of RF-detected contacts to reduce false-positive response rates Law Enforcement & Intelligence: Rapid post-incident forensic search and evidence packaging

Rapid post-incident forensic search and evidence packaging C2 Integration: Autonomous command dashboard integration with event-driven action pipelines

All applications remain subject to successful development, regulatory approval, and customer acceptance

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's strategic integration roadmap, the expected benefits of fusing AI assets into autonomous flight platforms, anticipated proof-of-concept timelines, the potential commercial applications of the xCalibre™ technology, and the Company's ability to align technical development with commercial opportunities and the Company’s ability to realize value from its patent-protected IP portfolio. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “target,” “aims,” “designed to,” “if successful,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to technology integration and development challenges; the outcome of proof-of-concept validation; the Company’s ability to successfully embed xCalibre™ architecture into existing technology; geopolitical and regulatory risks; integration risks; the provisional nature of certain patent applications and the uncertainty that any patent will issue or provide meaningful protection; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including the risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company’s SEC filings. VisionWave does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc • Website: www.vwav.inc