VisionWave Files Provisional Patent Application for xCalibre™ Camera-as-Sensor AI Intelligence Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, autonomy, computer vision, and computational platforms, today announced the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application covering core intellectual property for its xCalibre™ visual intelligence platform.

The provisional patent application, titled “Systems and Methods for Converting Camera Streams into Structured Sensor Intelligence for Detection, Verification, and Response,” was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under Application No. 64/048,141, with a filing date of April 24, 2026.

The filing describes a next-generation AI architecture designed to transform conventional camera streams into structured, machine-actionable sensor intelligence. Rather than treating cameras merely as passive video recorders or conventional image sources, xCalibre™ is designed to treat visible, thermal, infrared, stereoscopic, low-light, body-worn, vehicle-mounted, fixed, mobile, airborne, and robotic cameras as intelligent sensor inputs capable of producing detection, classification, tracking, event analysis, threat scoring, evidence packages, and operational alerts.

At the center of the invention is a mathematical, intelligence-based technique. This approach is designed to to reduce latency, lower unnecessary processing, improve edge deployment efficiency, and support near-real-time operation across security, defense, infrastructure, autonomous systems, and forensic applications.

“xCalibre represents a shift from video analytics to video-as-a-sensor intelligence,” said Danny Rittman, VisionWave’s Chief Technology Officer. “The system is designed to ask a more intelligent question: not simply what is visible in the frame, but which parts of the scene matter, what remains uncertain, and where deeper analysis should be applied. That selective intelligence model is central to building faster, more scalable, and more operationally useful AI vision systems.”

The provisional application describes a multi-stage architecture that may include sensor ingestion, coarse approximation, confidence scoring, selective refinement, geometric and vector-based analysis, CNN/RNN processing, temporal modeling, cross-camera correlation, multimodal fusion, and event-level decision output. Potential outputs may include object class, identity hypothesis, drone alert, vehicle event, abnormal behavior flag, person-of-interest indication, persistent track, threat score, response recommendation, searchable metadata, and confidence-scored evidence.

VisionWave believes the filing strengthens its intellectual-property position around AI-driven computer vision, edge intelligence, and advanced sensing. The Company views xCalibre™ as a foundational platform technology that could support multiple use cases, including perimeter security, critical-infrastructure monitoring, defense surveillance, autonomous systems, robotic sensing, drone detection, forensic search, and operational command dashboards.

The filing also builds upon VisionWave’s broader strategy of developing proprietary technologies that convert raw environmental signals into structured intelligence. By combining computer vision, mathematical reduction, selective computation, custom neural architectures, and sensor-oriented event intelligence, xCalibre™ is intended to support faster and more reliable interpretation of complex visual environments.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a technology company developing advanced sensing, autonomy, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and computational platforms for defense and commercial applications. VisionWave’s technologies are designed to enhance situational awareness, accelerate decision-making, and enable intelligent machines and systems to operate in complex environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s technology development plans, intellectual-property strategy, potential applications of xCalibre™, expected capabilities, commercialization opportunities, market opportunities, and future product or platform development. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee that any patent will be issued or that any resulting claims will provide commercial protection. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee that any patent will issue, that any claims will be granted as filed, or that any resulting patent(s) will provide meaningful commercial protection. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc • Website: www.vwav.inc