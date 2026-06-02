VisionWave to Unveil DeepWave RF™ Near-Bit Subsurface Sensing Initiative at AOW Energy 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, imaging, and autonomous technologies, today announced that it plans to unveil DeepWave RF™, its proprietary near-bit subsurface sensing initiative, at AOW Energy 2026, scheduled to be held September 1-3, 2026, in Accra, Ghana.

DeepWave RF™ is a development-stage technology initiative designed to evaluate the use of advanced radio-frequency (“RF”) sensing, artificial intelligence (“AI”), software-defined radio architectures, and real-time computational modeling to assist in the detection, characterization, and interpretation of subsurface geological structures during drilling operations.

The Company continues to evaluate DeepWave RF™ but believes it may represent a novel approach to the significant challenges in the exploration industry: obtaining actionable information regarding geological conditions ahead of the drill bit before drilling into a formation.

VisionWave also announced that it has filed U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/032,626, entitled “Near-Bit Subsurface RF Sensing Systems,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 8, 2026. The provisional patent application relates to various aspects of the DeepWave RF™ initiative, including near-bit RF sensing architectures, signal processing methodologies, AI-assisted interpretation systems, and subsurface imaging techniques. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee the issuance of a patent or any particular scope of claims.

DeepWave RF™ is being developed with the goal of evaluating whether adaptive RF sensing techniques can provide drilling operators and exploration teams with enhanced awareness of subsurface conditions ahead of the drilling assembly. The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between traditional deep resistivity tools and high-resolution radar technologies by pursuing a practical balance between sensing range and spatial resolution.

The technology architecture under evaluation incorporates advanced sensing hardware, software-defined radio platforms, edge computing, physics-informed neural networks, machine learning models, and real-time inversion techniques designed to transform RF measurements into actionable geological information.

Although there is no assurance of commercialization, potential future applications under evaluation include:

* Oil and natural gas exploration;

* Geothermal resource development;

* Critical mineral and rare-earth element exploration;

* Metallic mineral discovery;

* Groundwater resource identification;

* Geological mapping and subsurface characterization; and

* Geosteering and drilling optimization.

VisionWave Chief Technology Officer Dr. Danny Rittman, inventor of the DeepWave RF™ technology, is expected to present the initiative during AOW Energy 2026 before an audience that includes national oil companies, ministries of energy, regulators, exploration companies, investors, and technical professionals from across Africa and the international energy sector.

“AOW Energy provides an exceptional platform to introduce DeepWave RF™ to industry leaders, regulators, national oil companies, and potential strategic partners,” said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave. “We believe the filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/032,626 marks an important milestone in the development of this initiative and reflects VisionWave’s commitment to advancing innovative sensing technologies that may create new opportunities within the global exploration industry.”

Dr. Danny Rittman added:

“For decades, the drilling industry has pursued the goal of obtaining meaningful visibility ahead of the drill bit before entering a formation. We believe DeepWave RF™ represents our effort to evaluate whether advances in radio-frequency sensing, artificial intelligence, software-defined radio technology, and real-time computational modeling can contribute to achieving that objective. While the initiative remains in the research and development stage, we believe the concepts merit discussion and evaluation by the global exploration community.”

VisionWave’s participation at AOW Energy 2026 follows ongoing discussions regarding the application of advanced sensing technologies to frontier exploration opportunities and reflects the Company’s broader strategy of expanding the use of its sensing and AI capabilities into additional commercial markets.

The Company expects to participate in conference activities, engage with government and industry stakeholders, exhibit its technology initiatives, and discuss potential future applications of DeepWave RF™ within the exploration and resource development sectors.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company’s website is https://www.vwav.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding DeepWave RF™ development, patent filings, conference participation, technology evaluation, potential applications, operational deployment across platforms, proof-of-concept timelines, intellectual property realization, strategic initiatives, and the Company’s future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: risks associated with the research, development, testing, and technical feasibility of early-stage technologies such as DeepWave RF™; uncertainties regarding the issuance, scope, or enforceability of patents from provisional applications; challenges in integrating acquired intellectual property; delays or failure to achieve proof-of-concept validation or commercial adoption; availability of funding; regulatory approvals and defense contracting requirements; market acceptance of new sensing and AI platforms; competition in autonomous defense and resource exploration sectors; general economic conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.