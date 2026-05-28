VisionWave Holdings Expands Eurosatory 2026 Presence to Showcase Integrated Expeditionary Autonomy Ecosystem

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a developer of autonomous systems and AI-enabled battlefield perception technologies, today announced that it plans to formally exhibit at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, marking the Company’s first large-scale public presentation of its integrated expeditionary mobility and autonomous systems ecosystem.

Originally planned as a private off-site demonstration program, VisionWave has upgraded its participation to a full public exhibition presence at the entrance hall of Eurosatory following inbound inquiries from prospective international partners and defense organizations.

At Eurosatory 2026, VisionWave plans to present an integrated operational ecosystem built around the Company’s VARAN™ autonomous ground platform and supporting autonomous systems architecture, including mobile counter-UAS capability, autonomous resupply, remote weapons integration, and passive battlefield perception technologies.

Rather than presenting standalone systems, VisionWave’s focus at Eurosatory will center on a unified expeditionary operating concept designed to simplify deployment, reduce training overhead, minimize logistics burden, and provide field-serviceable autonomous capability for forward operations.

The Company’s architecture is designed around several core operational principles:

One modular mobility platform supporting multiple mission profiles

Common operator experience across integrated autonomous systems

Reduced sustainment and deployment complexity

Expeditionary field-serviceability without heavy infrastructure

Open-system integration for rapid capability expansion

Designed to support autonomous operation in degraded and contested environments

VisionWave believes this approach addresses a growing requirement among allied defense organizations for deployable autonomous systems capable of scaling operational capability without significantly increasing personnel, training, or sustainment demands.

The Company’s Eurosatory presentation will include elements of its broader autonomous operating ecosystem, including:

The VARAN™ modular autonomous ground platform

Integrated expeditionary mobility and resupply capability

Counter-UAS interoperability and autonomous force-protection concepts

Passive battlefield perception and navigation technologies

Unified operational control and mission coordination architecture



Additional operational demonstrations and program updates will be presented during the exhibition and in private partner briefings.

Statement from Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO

“Modern autonomous systems cannot succeed if they create more complexity than they remove,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO of VisionWave Holdings. “What we are building is not a collection of disconnected products. We are developing an expeditionary autonomy ecosystem designed to simplify mobility, force protection, resupply, and counter-UAS operations under a unified operational framework.”

“Reducing logistics drag, minimizing specialized training requirements, and creating systems that operators can sustain and service in the field are foundational to our approach. Eurosatory will be the first public demonstration of that broader vision.”

VisionWave at Eurosatory 2026

Dates: June 15-19, 2026

Location : Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre ZAC Paris Nord 2, 93420 Villepinte – France (Halls 4 - 5a - 5b - 6)

Format: Public exhibition, live demonstrations, and technical briefings

Hosted by: Doug Davis, Executive Chairman & CEO, alongside VisionWave senior leadership and program personnel

Private partner briefings: Available by appointment during and surrounding exhibition hours

NDA-based technical sessions available for qualified partners and defense organizations

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s planned participation at Eurosatory 2026, development and demonstration of autonomous systems and technologies, future operational capabilities, integration initiatives, strategic positioning, and business development activities.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “designed,” and similar expressions.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, product development and testing risks, the risk that demonstrations do not achieve expected technical milestones or operational outcomes, regulatory and export-control requirements (including ITAR and EAR compliance for international exhibitions), defense procurement cycles, the uncertainty of converting pilot programs or exhibition interest into binding procurement contracts, financing and capital availability, competitive pressures, geopolitical conditions, integration and commercialization risks, dependence on key personnel and strategic relationships, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company’s website is https://www.vwav.inc .

Contact: investors@vwav.inc