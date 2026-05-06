Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association (CCCERA) Goes into Production with Sagitec’s Pension Administration System

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCCERA is a public employee retirement system established by the County of Contra Costa on July 1, 1945. The association is administered by the CCCERA Board of Retirement to provide service retirement, disability, death and survivor benefits for county employees and 14 other participating agencies.

CCCERA required fully hosted, new integrated pension administration software, including imaging (and image conversion) and workflow, documentation, testing, implementation, integration, training, warranty, and post-implementation support. In 2021, Sagitec started implementation of this vision of a modern pension administration system, keeping in mind the unique rules of California’s County Employees’ Retirement Law.

The implementation is set to improve business processes, automate and integrate manual and work-around tasks, streamline processing with the use of imaging and workflow technology, and evolve and upgrade to support CCCERA members well into the future.

“Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association (CCCERA) is proud of the successful launch of our new pension administration system, a milestone that reflects our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and member service excellence. This platform modernizes how we manage pensions and enhances the quality and responsiveness of service we provide to our members. This achievement would not have been possible without the extraordinary dedication and collaboration of the CCCERA staff and our vendor partners, whose commitment drove this project from vision to reality,” said Christina Dunn, Chief Executive Officer, CCCERA.

Neospin, Sagitec’s pension administration software system or PAS, enables CCCERA staff, members, and stakeholders to access online tools, add new features, and keep the system up to date as technology and CCCERA’s needs evolve, while ensuring compliance with the complexity of California’s County Employees’ Retirement Law. Neospin itself is powered by Sagitec’s enterprise platform, Xelence. Xelence is the shared technology foundation on which Sagitec has been building complex software systems for over 20 years.

Sagitec also worked with CCCERA to allow its members to access self-service functionality like accessing their account online, monitoring their retirement contribution balance, or calculating and applying for retirement benefits.

“I am proud that the Sagitec team established relationships with CCCERA not simply as a “solution vendor,” but rather as a trusted business partner. The team is not just working with CCCERA to meet their needs for the solution but also is partnering with CCCERA to achieve their full vision of a modern PAS software,” said Subodh Murthi, Managing Director, Sagitec pension business.

Sagitec architects, deploys, operates, and secures cloud-based pension systems directly. As a tier one Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) for Microsoft Azure, Sagitec is hosting the solution on Azure cloud.

About CCCERA

The Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association (CCCERA) is a public employee retirement system established by the County of Contra Costa on July 1, 1945. The association is administered by the CCCERA Board of Retirement to provide service retirement, disability, death and survivor benefits for county employees and 14 other participating agencies under the California State Government Code, Section 31450 et.seq. (CERL) and Section 7522 et.seq. (PEPRA).

CCCERA is also governed by the California Constitution and the regulations, procedures and policies adopted by CCCERA’s Board. The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors may also adopt resolutions which affect benefits of CCCERA members as permitted by CERL.

Visit Contra Costa County Employees' Retirement Association for more information.

About Sagitec

Sagitec is a global software provider that delivers configurable, rule-driven solutions built on a powerful platform for complex benefits administration. With deep expertise across pension, unemployment insurance tax and benefits, workforce, and healthcare, Sagitec has been a long-term partner of over 20 years for over 40 clients. Visit www.sagitec.com for more information.