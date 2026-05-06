Inriver Achieves Microsoft Certified Software Designation for Manufacturing AI, Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver, a leading provider of product information management (PIM) software, today announced the achievement of the Microsoft Certified Software Designation for Manufacturing AI, with the availability of Inriver PIM for Manufacturing AI in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Inriver customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Inriver serves as the product data foundation for AI product data foundation for Manufacturers and Distributors on Microsoft Azure. Enterprise manufacturers face accelerating complexity in managing product information. Expanding portfolios, tightening regulations, and multiplying sales channels demand that product data be accurate, enriched, compliant, and channel-ready at all times.

Inriver’s certified PIM platform gives manufacturers and their brands a trusted, Azure-integrated foundation to accelerate time to market, improve AI discoverability, and embed agentic AI directly into product data operations.

Inriver on Microsoft Azure enables manufacturers to:

Power agentic commerce: Inriver’s Spring 2026 release introduced purpose-built AI agents including the Enhance Agent for governed content enrichment at scale, the Expression Assistant for no-code data transformation, and visual workflow orchestration that embeds agentic AI directly into product information workflows.



Together, these capabilities allow manufacturers to automate content quality, compliance, and channel readiness across tens of thousands of SKUs, reducing manual effort and removing IT dependency. This agentic innovation journey is explored in a recent Microsoft case study.

Accelerate digital shelf performance: Inriver ensures product content is structured, enriched, and optimized to improve AI discoverability across every channel from B2B distribution to consumer retail.



This supports stronger performance in AI-driven search and recommendation engines (AEO/GEO) while delivering consistent, trusted customer experiences at scale.

Deliver scalable distribution and syndication: With built-in validation and direct API integrations to major retail and B2B channels, Inriver eliminates the rework and rejections that delay product launches. Manufacturers can syndicate confidently across all routes to market and get products in front of buyers faster.



This translates to measurable improvements: product content workflows are up to 50% faster, time-to-market accelerated by 30%, and compliance issues reduced by 21%. Customers also report improved data quality and more efficient content creation.

Now available in Microsoft Marketplace, Inriver enables frictionless procurement aligned with Microsoft’s commercial ecosystem. Manufacturers already operating on Microsoft Azure can easily discover, evaluate, and deploy the platform within their existing environment.

The Microsoft Certified Software designation confirms that Inriver meets Microsoft’s rigorous standards for security, compliance, and technical integration, giving customers confidence as they build out their AI-powered product data infrastructure.

“Achieving Microsoft’s Certified Software designation for Manufacturing AI is a significant milestone for Inriver and our customers,” said Rohit Goyal, CEO of Inriver. “It strongly reflects our commitment to helping manufacturers unlock the full value of their product data: accelerating time-to-market with Agentic AI and automation, delivering tailored product content across all distribution channels, and powering AI-driven product discovery and commerce. Together with Microsoft, we’re equipping organizations with a future-ready foundation where high-quality product data becomes a strategic asset for AI innovation.”



“Microsoft Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Microsoft Marketplace helps solutions like Inriver reach more customers and markets.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About Inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver’s PIM platform enables enterprise manufacturers and brands to manage the entire product journey, from sourcing to sales. With Inriver, teams can create, syndicate, and evaluate product content across all channels, ensuring consistent and accurate data that builds customer trust and accelerates time-to-market. For more information, visit www.inriver.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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PR at Inriver

press@inriver.com