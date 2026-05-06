First American Bank Expands Chicago Middle Market Team with Courtney Joyce

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank has appointed Courtney Joyce as a Vice President of Middle Market Commercial Banking, based in the bank’s Orland Park, Illinois office. Joyce joins the commercial banking team from Wintrust Commercial Banking, where she spent nearly eight years working with middle market business owners across the greater Chicago area.

Joyce began her commercial banking career as a Credit Analyst and advanced through roles in portfolio management and relationship management before becoming Vice President at Wintrust. That experience gives her a practical understanding of what business owners need from their bank, from thoughtful credit guidance to responsive, long-term support. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business/Management from Saint Xavier University.

At First American Bank, Joyce will develop and manage commercial relationships with middle market companies, helping business owners address their lending needs and connect with the bank’s broader commercial banking resources.

“Courtney understands commercial lending from the ground up,” said Mark E. Kroencke, Executive Vice President and Commercial Division Head at First American Bank. “She brings the kind of practical experience, judgment, and relationship focus that business owners value.”

First American Bank's commercial banking division serves business owners across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida with lending, treasury management, and advisory services. The bank's privately held structure supports a long-term, relationship-driven approach, with employees participating in ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

“I joined First American Bank because the culture is built around local decisions, ownership, and long-term client relationships,” said Joyce. “That is the kind of environment where I can do my best work for business owners.”

Joyce’s appointment reflects First American Bank’s continued investment in experienced commercial lending talent across its core markets. It also reinforces the bank’s position as a strong choice for middle market companies that want access to sophisticated banking capabilities without losing the personal attention and consistency of a relationship-focused bank.

Outside of her professional role, Joyce serves as Treasurer for Park Lawn, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a full-service bank with $8 billion in assets and 59 branches and offices serving the Chicago, Miami, Tampa, and Milwaukee markets. The bank provides commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.

First American Bank is a Member FDIC.