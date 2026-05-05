First American Bank Appoints Jim Turano Commercial Group Head for Chicago Market

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank has appointed James R. Turano as Commercial Group Head, based in the bank’s Orland Park, Illinois office. Turano joins First American Bank after serving as Senior Vice President/Division Manager with Wintrust Commercial Banking.

Turano’s arrival adds senior leadership to First American Bank’s Chicago-area commercial banking team as middle market and closely held companies continue to make important decisions around growth, working capital, and long-term planning. In this role, Turano will help guide commercial banking efforts in the Chicago market, working with business owners and lending teams to strengthen relationships, support financing needs, and connect clients with the bank’s broader resources.

The move reflects a larger priority for First American Bank: adding experienced commercial banking leaders who understand how privately held companies operate and how important consistency, access, and sound judgment are to those relationships. For business owners evaluating their banking options, First American Bank offers the capabilities of a larger institution with the direct engagement and long-term perspective of a relationship-focused bank.

“Jim brings the kind of experience that matters in this market,” said Mark E. Kroencke, Commercial Division Head at First American Bank. “He knows how business owners think, how commercial banking teams need to work, and how to help clients make important financial decisions with discipline and confidence.”

First American Bank’s privately held structure allows its teams to focus on long-term client relationships, local decision-making, and consistent support for business owners. Employees also participate in ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

“First American Bank is built for companies that value connection, ingenuity, and open communication,” said Turano. “That is what drew me here, and it is the kind of banking relationship I believe owners need as they plan for what comes next.”

Turano joins First American Bank as the bank continues to build commercial banking depth in key markets by adding leaders with local market knowledge, client relationship experience, and a practical understanding of the financial decisions facing middle market companies.

Outside of his professional role, Turano serves as Treasurer for Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet, a nonprofit organization servicing those in need of food, shelter, and other various services in Will County.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a full-service bank with $8 billion in assets and 59 branches and offices serving the Chicago, Miami, Tampa, and Milwaukee markets. The bank provides commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.

First American Bank is a Member FDIC.