TRWD Further Taps Into $10B Market With Launch of Management Division

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD), formally announced today the launch of its Club Management Group, a new arm of the Company’s Experiential Hospitality Division purpose-built to partner with underperforming adult nightlife club operators and transform them into professionally managed, revenue-optimized acquisition targets.

The adult nightlife industry generates an estimated $10 billion in annual revenue, yet the overwhelming majority of that revenue flows through independently owned venues that have coasted on past success and benefited from the absence of local competition. Poor management, neglected facilities, and stagnant operations have left many of these clubs alienating their customer base rather than growing it — leaving significant revenue on the table in markets where they remain the only viable option.

The Club Management Group addresses this directly by installing operational management and implementing the financial systems and controls necessary to professionalize a venue’s operations. The model is designed for rapid deployment across multiple markets, creating a scalable revenue stream while positioning each partner venue as a candidate for future acquisition.

The Club Management Group’s service offering is expected to include:

Full operational management and staff restructuring

Financial controls implementation and standardized reporting

Brand licensing and co-branding opportunities under the Peppermint Hippo and affiliated brand umbrella

Proprietary technology integration including a nightlife reservation and guest management platform

IP licensing of proven operational systems and venue concepts



Under the Club Management Group model, a variable management fee is charged based on gross revenue — a structure that, across a growing portfolio of venues, has the potential to generate seven figures in annual fee income. Additionally, the terms of each management agreement are designed to position partner venues as candidates for future acquisition, directly supporting TRWD’s broader conglomerate strategy.

A key structural benefit of this approach is that many independent operators are not yet auditable to the standard required for a formal acquisition by a public company. By first entering these venues through management services agreements, TRWD implements the controls needed to meet that standard — effectively turning today’s management contracts into tomorrow’s acquisitions.

“The opportunity in this industry isn’t just the clubs we can buy — it’s the hundreds of clubs doing real volume that nobody has ever professionalized,” said Andrew Read, CEO. “We fix what’s broken, we participate in the upside, and we build a pipeline in the process. It’s a model that works for the operator and works for our shareholders.”

The Club Management Group’s strategy is being developed in partnership with Peppermint Hippo founder Alan Chang, whose two decades of experience building and operating upscale adult entertainment venues — including the only gentlemen’s club on the Las Vegas Strip — provides the operational blueprint the Group is built on.

The Club Management Group complements TRWD’s active acquisition pipeline, which includes the already revenue-producing Peppermint Hippo brand, by adding a second engine of income that extends the Company’s reach while acquisitions continue to close.

Watch: TRWD’s vision for the future of experiential hospitality — https://youtu.be/_lRS2UwBqxQ

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single location in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-expanding brands in adult nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in April 2022 — the only gentlemen’s club on the Las Vegas Strip — cemented its reputation as a category leader. Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities, including Las Tóxicas, operate over 12 clubs nationwide, each delivering a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality standards. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating businesses in the adult hospitality and entertainment sector. The Company’s strategy centers on consolidating a fragmented, high-revenue industry under a single SEC-reporting, PCAOB-audited public structure — creating institutional-grade transparency in a sector that has historically operated without it. Through its strategic alignment with Peppermint Hippo and affiliated brands, TRWD is building a diversified adult hospitality platform with a long-term goal of operating 100 or more venues nationally.

Investor Relations Contact

Rocco Fuerte

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

Rocco@TradewindsUniversal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s operational plans, acquisition timing, revenue expectations, growth prospects, expansion targets, and anticipated strategic developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to consummate acquisitions, obtain necessary licensing and regulatory approvals, integrate acquired businesses, access capital on favorable terms, achieve projected revenue targets, and navigate general economic and market conditions. Revenue figures attributed to Peppermint Hippo and affiliated brands reflect the performance of entities that are not yet wholly owned subsidiaries of TRWD; actual revenue contribution to TRWD’s consolidated financial statements will depend on the timing and completion of definitive acquisition agreements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Tradewinds Universal disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.