Interface Systems Introduces Digital Keys to Simplify Access Control

St. Louis, MO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading provider of AI-powered security and expert remote video monitoring for restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses, today announced the launch of its Digital Keys a mobile credential solution for Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) access control systems. Digital Keys enables businesses to replace traditional cards, fobs, and physical keys with secure mobile credentials stored directly in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

Designed for retailers, quick-service restaurants, and other distributed enterprises, Digital Keys simplifies access management by allowing administrators to issue, update, schedule, and revoke employee, contractor, and vendor credentials remotely through the DMP Virtual Keypad application. Credentials can be delivered instantly by text or email and added directly to a user’s mobile wallet, without requiring employees to download a separate credential app. For businesses managing high employee turnover, multiple locations, temporary contractors, and lost or unreturned keys, Digital Keys reduces the operational burden of physical credential management while improving control over who can access each location.

Key benefits include:

Tap-to-unlock access: Using Near Field Communication (NFC), the same standard used for tap-to-pay transactions, Digital Keys allow authorized users to unlock doors with a smartphone or smartwatch. Credentials can continue to function even when the phone’s battery is low.

Lower key and badge management costs: Administrators can issue or deactivate credentials remotely, helping reduce the time, cost, and operational burden of shipping badges, recovering keys, replacing lost fobs, or rekeying doors.

Stronger accountability: Mobile credentials are assigned to individual users, making them harder to share, lose, or misuse than traditional keys or badges.

Greater visibility: When combined with video integrations, businesses can connect credential activity with recorded footage to verify who accessed a facility and when.

Temporary access control: Contractors, vendors, and temporary employees can be granted access for a defined period, with credentials scheduled to expire automatically.

Phased modernization: Multi-technology readers support NFC credentials alongside existing cards and fobs, allowing organizations to modernize access control at their own pace while preserving prior infrastructure investments.

“Retailers, restaurant operators, and commercial businesses need access control that keeps pace with employee turnover, distributed locations, and evolving security expectations,” said Steve Womer, SVP of Product at Interface Systems. “Digital Keys gives them a practical way to reduce dependence on physical credentials while improving control over who can access each location. Administrators can issue, modify, or revoke access remotely, helping businesses lower costs, reduce risk, and respond faster when employees, vendors, or contractors change.”

The Interface Digital Keys solution is available for customers using DMP access control systems. To learn more about Digital Keys, visit: https://interfacesystems.com/managed-alarms-access-control/managed-access-control/

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems combines AI-powered technologies with expert remote video monitoring by trained intervention specialists from its US-based Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs). The company's solutions span interactive remote video monitoring, managed alarms and access control, video intelligence, and managed network and voice services. Interface enables leading restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses to deter crime, optimize security operations, and protect people and assets at scale.

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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