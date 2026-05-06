Giftify’s CardCash Reports Enhanced Fraud Detection Driving Stronger Approved Order Volume in Q1 2026

CardCash approves over 100,000 customer orders in Q1 2026 with fraud-related declines reduced by 56%, as proprietary fraud models, automated screening tools, and external risk data partnerships enable more effective identification of legitimate transactions across the platform

SCHAUMBURG, IL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that continued enhancements to CardCash.com’s fraud prevention and transaction review systems have driven a 56% year-over-year reduction in fraud-related declines, enabling stronger approved order volume and improved transaction efficiency across the platform in Q1 2026.

CardCash approved over 100,000 customer orders during Q1 2026 while maintaining approval rates above 96%. Compared with the prior year period, approved orders increased by more than 5,700 transactions, demonstrating stronger approval efficiency and reduced customer friction across the platform.

The results were driven by continued refinement of CardCash’s proprietary fraud models, expanded deployment of automated screening tools, and deepened integration with external risk data partnerships, allowing the Company to identify legitimate transactions more effectively while maintaining strong controls across the marketplace. Together, these capabilities reflect an ongoing investment in fraud detection infrastructure designed to improve transaction efficiency and support platform growth over time.

“The Q1 results from our fraud detection systems reflect the sustained investment CardCash has made in this infrastructure,” said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. “Fraud prevention has always been fundamental to how CardCash operates, and these results demonstrate that our ongoing investment in these systems is translating directly into improved transaction efficiency and stronger platform performance.”

Giftify expects CardCash to continue investing in risk technology, automation, and transaction monitoring tools designed to improve transaction efficiency, strengthen approved order volume, and support long-term platform growth.

For more information, visit www.cardcash.com .

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.



For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com , www.cardcash.com , www.restaurant.com , and www.takeout7.com .

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