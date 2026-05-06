BlockchAIn to Present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) (“BlockchAIn” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence (“AI”) and high-performance computing (“HPC”) workloads, today announced that it will attend the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference taking place May 17-19, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA.

BlockchAIn CFO, Jolienne Halisky, and COO, Eyal Rozen, will deliver a 25-minute presentation and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

The presentation will cover:

Progress since BlockchAIn began trading on the NYSE

Updates on strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities

Near-term operational milestones, customer engagement, and infrastructure deployment

Long-term vision to scale power-backed AI and HPC infrastructure to build a portfolio of digital infrastructure assets

16th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Date: May 17-19, 2026

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 2:30 PM PT/ 5:30 PM ET in Track 2

Webcast Registration: https://ldmicroevents.com/

Conference Website: Click here

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with BlockchAIn management, please contact your LD Micro conference representative or email your request to at AIB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company’s platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://oneblockchain.ai .