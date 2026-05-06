Informa Markets Brings Battery Asset Management Summit to Canada

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets has announced the launch of the inaugural Battery Asset Management Summit, Canada (BAM Canada). The two-day summit arrives at a pivotal moment when the nation's energy storage market transitions from development to large-scale operational deployment, bringing together industry leaders to address the complex challenges of managing battery assets at scale.

Canada stands at an energy storage inflection point. With battery capacity projected to surge from 552 MW today to over 2,768 MW by 2030, the market is experiencing momentum. Currently, 53 active projects are underway, including 12 under construction and 27 approved, supported by 3.4 GW of active procurement opportunities. Billions of government funding through programs such as the $4.5 billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways initiative and C$10 billion in clean power financing from the Canada Infrastructure Bank is paving the way for battery energy storage (BESS).

Yet as the market scales, operators face operational complexities: extreme climate conditions that test battery performance, intricate warranty negotiations with OEMs, cybersecurity vulnerabilities across control systems, revenue optimization strategies that must balance commercial returns with asset longevity, and grid reliability requirements. BAM Canada provides the essential platform where these challenges are addressed through expert-led sessions, collaborative problem-solving, and industry-wide knowledge sharing.





Building on a Proven Global Foundation

BAM Canada draws on the established credibility of Informa’s Energy Storage Summit Global Series, flagship events that have served the international energy storage community for over a decade. The newer Battery Asset Management series has already delivered successful launches in Europe, Australia, and the United States, establishing a trusted framework for operational excellence. Now, this proven model enters the Canadian market precisely when it's needed most, as operators transition from commissioning assets to managing complex, multi-site portfolios under challenging conditions.

A Program Designed for Operational Reality

BAM Canada addresses the full spectrum of battery asset management priorities. Day one focuses on technical operations and lifecycle management, examining how to operate batteries effectively in Canadian climates and grid conditions, leverage data and AI for predictive maintenance, navigate OEM relationships and warranty claims, optimize battery performance and chemistry selection, and prepare for emergency scenarios through hands-on incident response training.

Day two shifts to commercial asset management and software optimization, exploring how batteries deliver grid reliability and contingency services, managing fire risk and insurance considerations whilst building community acceptance, balancing revenue optimization with battery health and warranty compliance, standardizing operational approaches across multi-asset portfolios, and mitigating cybersecurity threats across BESS control systems and grid interfaces.

The complete agenda features sessions led by industry experts including interactive workshops, tabletop exercises, and the innovative Live BAMs Bulletin- a collaborative intelligence-gathering initiative where participants share real-time insights on operational priorities, common risks, and strategic approaches for the coming quarters.

Learning from National-Level Experts

BAM Canada convenes leading voices from across Canada's energy storage ecosystem. Speakers include senior representatives from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), major developers and asset managers such as Potentia Renewables, Neoen, and Boralex, policy leaders from the Ontario Energy Association and Toronto Region Board of Trade, safety and regulatory experts from the Electrical Safety Authority and DNV, and advocates from Indigenous Clean Energy, amongst others.

Guiding the summit's strategic direction is a distinguished advisory board comprising national-level experts from across the energy storage value chain. This board ensures the program addresses the most pressing industry priorities and delivers actionable insights that operators can implement immediately.





Get Involved

As Canada's energy storage market enters its most critical growth phase, BAM Canada provides the essential forum for asset owners, operators, developers, policymakers, and technology providers to share expertise, solve challenges, and shape the future of battery asset management.

Registration is now open. To learn more about the show, click here.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands across diverse sectors. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions.

Contact information

Manufacturing by Informa

pr.ime@informa.com

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