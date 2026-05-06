BioAdaptives, Inc. Launches MyndRenew™ to Complete the 24-Hour Brain Performance Cycle

LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — More than 1 in 3 American adults report insufficient sleep — a deficit that research increasingly links to measurable declines in next-day cognitive performance. Yet the supplement industry has focused almost exclusively on the waking hours, leaving the brain's critical overnight recovery window largely unaddressed.

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) today announced the launch of MyndRenew™, a nighttime dietary supplement formulated to support sleep quality and the brain's natural overnight recovery processes. MyndRenew™ is the nighttime component of the Company's MyndSystem™ platform — a first-of-its-kind approach to cognitive support that spans the full 24-hour cycle.

Addressing the Overlooked Half of Cognitive Health

While the market has been saturated with morning stacks and daytime nootropics, the physiological processes that unfold during sleep — cellular repair, memory consolidation, metabolic waste clearance — have received comparatively little attention from supplement developers. MyndRenew™ was built to change that.

The formulation features 13 ingredients selected from published scientific literature, each included at levels consistent with those evaluated in clinical research. Together, they are intended to support multiple aspects of nighttime physiology:

Sleep quality and relaxation pathways

The brain's natural overnight maintenance and recovery processes

Cellular resilience and mitochondrial energy function

Stress response regulation and nervous system balance

Antioxidant and neuroprotective activity



Key ingredients include magnesium glycinate, apigenin, PEA, and lion's mane mushroom extract — anchor compounds with established research profiles in sleep quality, stress resilience, and neuroprotection, respectively.

Management Commentary

"We kept hearing from people who were doing everything right during the day — good nutrition, the right supplements, focused work habits — and still feeling mentally sluggish. The answer was often what wasn't being supported at night. MyndRenew™ was built to close that gap."

— James Keener, Chief Executive Officer, BioAdaptives, Inc.

The MyndSystem™ Platform: Full-Cycle Cognitive Support

MyndRenew™ joins MyndMed™ as the second pillar of the MyndSystem™ platform, which is designed to align with the brain's distinct demands across the full daily cycle:

MyndMed™ — Daytime formulation designed to support focus, mental clarity, and cognitive endurance during waking hours

Daytime formulation designed to support focus, mental clarity, and cognitive endurance during waking hours MyndRenew™ — Nighttime formulation designed to support sleep quality and the brain's overnight recovery processes

Availability

MyndRenew™ is available now at www.myndsystem.com, alongside MyndMed™ and complete MyndSystem™ information. The Company also provides updates via X (formerly Twitter) at @BioAdaptivesInc.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based health and wellness products for human and animal use. Its formulations are rooted in published research across nutrition, adaptogens, and cellular health, with a focus on supporting normal physiological function.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, expected benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

Investor Relations, BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 703-1233 | info@bioadaptives.com | www.bioadaptives.com

X – @BioAdaptivesInc