Bitget Wallet Expands Crypto Card Availability Across Africa





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, today announced the expansion of its crypto card across Africa, powered by payments technology from Mastercard and infrastructure provider Immersve . The card allows users to spend crypto directly from a self-custodial wallet at hundreds of millions of merchants accepting Mastercard worldwide, enabling everyday purchases such as groceries, travel and digital subscriptions using stablecoins through seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion.

The Bitget Wallet Card is issued digitally through the Bitget Wallet app as a USD-denominated payment card for global spending. Users fund transactions with USDC, which is converted to fiat automatically at the point of sale. Leveraging Mastercard Digital First technology, users can apply digitally and add the virtual card to their mobile wallet within minutes for online and in-store purchases.

Across African markets, demand for practical digital payment tools continues to grow as consumers increasingly look for flexible ways to manage and spend value across borders.

"Across many African markets, stablecoins are becoming a practical way to store and move value," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Where cross-border payments are costly and currencies volatile, the ability to hold digital dollars and spend them seamlessly can make a real difference. The Bitget Wallet Card links self-custodied crypto to global payment rails, helping users move between onchain finance and everyday commerce."

"Africa has long been one of the most dynamic regions for real-world crypto adoption," said Jerome Faury, CEO of Immersve. "By connecting self-custody wallets like Bitget Wallet to Mastercard's global payment infrastructure, we're enabling users to spend digital assets globally while maintaining the flexibility and control that Web3 users expect."

For more information, visit web3.bitget.com/card and Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About Immersve

Immersve is a principal member of the Mastercard network. Its issuing-as-a-service platform supports both centralised and decentralised payment experiences. Exchanges, web3 wallets and DeFi protocols can easily integrate with Immersve's APIs and smart contracts to transact anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Immersve is a registered Financial Services Provider. For more information on the APIs go to docs.immersve.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29201a7e-2b6a-4477-9052-0d03e3daa90a