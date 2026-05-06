Winners, Inc. Selected as a Leading Startup to Showcase Its AI-Driven Predictive Sports Analytics Platform, Mevu.com, at Consensus Miami 2026

LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS), a leader in sports betting analytics and predictive technologies, today announced that it will participate in Consensus Miami 2026, held May 5–7th at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Winners Inc. will be among a select group of start-ups and public companies positioned at the center of the convergence of sports, artificial intelligence, and predictive Web3 markets, alongside other sponsors and participants, including CoinDesk, BitGo, Coinbase, Fireblocks, PayPal, and others.

Event Highlights & Focus:

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center May 5 th -7th.

Miami Beach Convention Center May 5 -7th. Focus: Showcasing Mevu.com, the company's AI-enabled aggregator, trading and execution platform for Kalshi, Polymarket and leading exchanges predicting sports, digital assets, and equities contracts.

Showcasing Mevu.com, the company's AI-enabled aggregator, trading and execution platform for Kalshi, Polymarket and leading exchanges predicting sports, digital assets, and equities contracts. Objective: To connect with institutional partners, investors, and Web3 builders in the predictive analytics and prediction market sectors.





"Consensus Miami represents the ultimate convergence point for institutional finance and digital assets, including new prediction markets technology partners," stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Winners Inc. "Having recently launched our Reg A+ offering for $5,000,000, appearing here allows us to demonstrate how our predictive data and innovative platform Mevu.com is the first aggregator platform to bridge the gap between traditional sports betting and decentralized prediction markets including digital assets and US equities contracts”, further added Friedman.

For those interested in learning more about the Winners Inc. Reg A+ offering and investment opportunity, interested parties may contact the Company directly at info@winnersinc.com or view the offering on the Company’s website at https://invest.otcwinners.com/.

Hosted by CoinDesk, Consensus Miami 2026 is projected to bring together over 20,000 attendees and more than 500 speakers to discuss the future of digital assets, AI, and blockchain technology.

About Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS)

Winners, Inc. (http://www.winnersinc.com) delivers high-quality AI-driven predictive sports analytics, content, and data products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Moneyline Sports, Inc., the company gives sports fans and bettors an inside edge by using professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and Generative AI messaging. Its flagship platform, Mevu.com, provides an innovative trading and execution interface for prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket.

About Moneyline Sports

Moneyline Sports, Inc.(http://www.moneylinesports.com) is a Nevada-based sports technology company that provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA, driven by AI and machine learning.

Media Contact:

Winners Inc.

305.460.5777

info@winnersinc.com

RegulationADisclaimer

This offering is made pursuant to Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to the securities of Winners Inc. has been filed with and qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means of an offering circular. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully consider the risk factors described in our offering circular before making an investment decision. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular by visiting the SEC’s website. Forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, projections or expectations of future performance, are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that the issuer will attain its objectives or that the value of the securities will increase. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The SEC and any state securities commission have not approved or disapproved these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the offering circular. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted, and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. A person may indicate interest in the potential offering by submitting their name, address, telephone number, and e-mail address to info@winnersinc.com.