Fieldguide Becomes First AI Platform for Audit and Advisory to Achieve AIUC-1 Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide , a leading AI-native platform for audit and advisory, today announced that its Field Agents have achieved AIUC-1 certification from the Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company (AIUC). With today’s news, Fieldguide has become the first AI platform in the audit and advisory category to meet the world's reference standard for AI agent security, safety, and reliability. The certification, conducted by Schellman , the largest specialized cybersecurity auditor and the first authorized AIUC-1 auditor, validates that Fieldguide's AI agents operate safely in the high-stakes engagement environments where CPA firms deliver their most important work.

AIUC-1 provides independent verification that AI agents meet rigorous standards across data protection, operational boundaries, attack resistance, and error prevention. As audit and advisory firms increasingly deploy agentic AI to close a widening capacity gap, client data, regulatory scrutiny, and professional standards demand trustworthy AI now more than ever. AIUC-1 provides Fieldguide customers with third-party assurance that the agents working alongside their practitioners meet the bar set by enterprise security, legal, and procurement teams.

“Audit and advisory firms are the trust infrastructure of the economy, and the AI that supports them has to meet an equally high bar,” said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. “Becoming the first AI platform for audit and advisory to achieve AIUC-1 certification reflects a commitment we've made from day one: to build agentic AI that firms can deploy with confidence on their most sensitive engagements.”

“The most important feature of AI agents is how they behave on real engagement data, under pressure, against attacks designed to break them,” said Chris Szymansky, Co-Founder and CTO of Fieldguide. “Our Field Agents were built for that from the start, with traceability, human oversight, and guardrails in the core of how they work. That's what AIUC-1 certifies.”

AIUC-1 operationalizes leading frameworks, including ISO 42001, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, MITRE ATLAS, and the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs. Certification involves thousands of adversarial scenarios derived from real-world incidents, with agent behavior tested at least quarterly. Fieldguide's certification builds on its existing ISO 42001 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 report.

“AI agents are only as trustworthy as the standards behind them and the discipline used to evaluate them. Fieldguide put its platform through some of the most rigorous technical testing we’ve seen across our AI governance practice, and that matters,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. “When firms are relying on agentic AI for critical work, trust cannot be assumed. It must be earned. Independent validation is no longer a nice-to-have, it is the baseline.”

“The stakes of auditing AI agents deployed by enterprises are extremely high,” said Rajiv Dattani, Co-Founder of the Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company. “Fieldguide's Field Agents are now AIUC-1 certified, and its platform supports AIUC-1 audits. This means auditors can now confidently certify AI agents are safe to deploy for enterprises, at scale. With this, Fieldguide firmly positions itself as a category leader for AI safety.”

More information is available at the Fieldguide Trust Center. To learn more about Field Agents, visit fieldguide.io/product/fieldguide-ai .

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io .

About AIUC

The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company builds confidence infrastructure for secure AI adoption through certification, auditing, and insurance for AI agents. Founded by experts with experience at organizations like Anthropic and developed with Orrick, Stanford, the Cloud Security Alliance, MIT, and MITRE, AIUC-1 is the first comprehensive security, safety, and reliability standard for AI agents. Learn more at aiuc.com .

About Schellman

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation and compliance services, enabling enterprises to build trust, meet regulatory demands, and scale with confidence. By combining technical depth, worldwide reach, and operational discipline, Schellman delivers industry-recognized assessments that help the world's most demanding organizations satisfy customers and unlock growth. A top 50 CPA firm, the #1 service provider for FedRAMP 3PAO assessments, and the world's first ANAB-accredited ISO 42001 certification body, Schellman serves leading enterprises and the technology ecosystem that supports them. Learn more at schellman.com .

Media Contact for Fieldguide

fieldguide@fullyvested.com

Media Contact for AIUC