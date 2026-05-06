STIRISTA’S AJAY GUPTA NAMED ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR® GULF SOUTH FINALIST BY EY US

San Antonio, TX, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ajay Gupta, founder and CEO of Stirista, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Gulf South Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.

An independent panel of judges selected Gupta based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“This recognition means a lot,” said Gupta. “It reflects the team and how we’ve built Stirista together. We’ve made decisions about how we work and what we stand for, and we’ve stuck to them. We’ve always been a place where people think for themselves, challenge each other, and step up when it matters. People here take ownership and follow through. That’s what this represents.”

Founded in 2009, Stirista is an identity-driven data company that helps brands find, reach, and grow their audiences across email, CTV, and digital channels. Working with agencies and brands, Stirista combines deterministic data with a proprietary identity graph to power audience creation and activation across channels without the need to rebuild or rework segments across platforms.

Under Gupta’s leadership, Stirista has grown into a profitable, privately held company with nearly 150 employees, expanding its capabilities through a consistent focus on identity, data accuracy, and measurable outcomes.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year’s Gulf South finalists represent across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, and more.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 11th, during a special celebration in Austin, TX and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Gulf South, sponsors also include – regional Platinum sponsors, ADP, Donnelley Financial LLC (DFIN), DLA Piper, regional Gold sponsors, Big Picture Inc. and vcfo, and regional Silver sponsors, Pierpont Communications and StevenDouglas.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.



About EY

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Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

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