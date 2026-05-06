Willow and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Operational AI Platform to the Public Sector

SEATTLE and RESTON, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow, the global leader in Operational AI for the built world, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Willow’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s operational AI platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft gives Government agencies direct access to Operational AI built for the scale and complexity of Public Sector infrastructure,” said Bert Van Hoof, CEO of Willow. “For decades, facilities have operated reactively — something breaks, someone notices and a technician responds. Willow changes that model by giving teams a unified view of every asset, with predictive intelligence and autonomous action that can reduce operating costs, avoid costly disruptions and protect against safety, compliance, resilience and operational risk. Through Carahsoft’s network, agencies can deploy these capabilities faster than ever, operate their facilities with greater intelligence, confidence and control and redirect savings towards their mission.”

Willow’s Operational AI platform unifies every system in a facility—from HVAC and electrical to controls, water and maintenance records—into a single operational view, powered by one of the largest ontologies for the built world. The platform enables operational teams to predict and prevent failures, automate building controls and maintenance actions based on live conditions and execute complex operational workflows without human intervention through Willow’s agentic AI capabilities. Willow Copilot offers a natural language interface for on-demand diagnostics, decision support and workflow activation across entire portfolios. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Willow Platform is designed to meet the rigorous security and data requirements of Government organizations, large universities, healthcare systems and Public Sector infrastructure. Customers such as Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Georgia Southern University have used Willow to save millions of dollars in operating costs and shift from reactive to predictive operations at scale.

“Willow’s solutions enable agencies to manage mission-critical systems with greater control and real-time visibility,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “The platform uses AI to deliver actionable intelligence, empowering informed decisions that help avoid system failures. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Willow to bring its advanced digital twin technology to the Public Sector.”

Willow’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or WillowTechnologies@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Willow’s solutions here.

About Willow

Willow is the global leader in Operational AI for the built world. The Willow Platform combines digital twin technology, the world's largest ontology for the built environment and agentic AI to unify data, predict failures and take autonomous action across buildings, campuses and critical infrastructure. Deployed across 38 countries on six continents, customers report millions in operational savings, from avoided equipment failures and reduced energy costs to compliance, security, and extended asset life. Named AI Startup of the Year by AI Breakthrough and a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist, Willow serves Fortune 500 enterprises, leading global organizations, and major airports, health systems, and universities. To learn more, visit www.willowinc.com.

Contact

Sam Brancato

(862) 754-3332

PRforWillow@bospar.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT & Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com