Lotto.com® Launches Keno in Massachusetts, Marking First‑State Debut of New Digital Lottery Game

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, announced today the full operational launch of Keno™ in Massachusetts, marking the first state to offer this new draw‑game experience through the Lotto.com platform. The introduction of Keno represents a significant expansion of Lotto.com’s product offerings and reinforces the company’s position as an innovator in the digital lottery space.



Massachusetts is widely considered the Keno capital of the United States, boasting the highest Keno sales in the nation. In 2025, MA Keno sales set an all-time record with $1.3 Billion in total sales, an increase of almost 3% from the previous year. Keno sales are significantly more than the $730 Million in sales from all other lottery draw games combined (Powerball, MegaMillions etc.) in the state.

Keno is a draw‑style numbers game that offers players a flexible, fast‑paced alternative to traditional lottery formats, with draws occurring every 4 minutes. Designed to be simple to play with multiple ways to win, Keno allows customers to choose how many numbers to play, how much to wager, and how long they want to stay in the game. All through a seamless digital experience available via Lotto.com and the app between 8 A.M and 9 P.M Eastern Time. Designed to complement traditional lottery games, Keno provides a dynamic experience that appeals to both new and existing lottery players.

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver new and engaging experiences for our customers, and the introduction of Keno represents an exciting expansion of our digital lottery platform,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “Keno is a huge new market for Lotto.com and gives us a completely new way to bring incremental players and profits to lotteries that offer Keno and other high frequency games, all while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security.”

Keno is now available to all registered customers over 18 years of age in Massachusetts. Through the first two weeks of launch, over 16% of Lotto.com Massachusetts customers have already ordered a Keno ticket indicating very strong interest in the game. Lotto.com is planning to roll out Keno across additional markets in the near future.

To celebrate the Bay State’s launch of Keno, Lotto.com is offering new Massachusetts customers $3 off their first Keno order, using code 3OFFKENO, today through June 30, 2026. (Minimum $3 Order Required. Only Applicable For Massachusetts Lotto.com Customers - Service fees applied. See Lotto.com for additional offer terms and details).

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

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