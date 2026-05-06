CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) Expands Annual Copyright License for Higher Education to Include Internal-Use AI Reuse Rights

DANVERS, Mass., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, announced that, as of July 1, 2026, its Annual Copyright License for Higher Education (ACLHE) will include internal-use AI reuse rights, expanding the license to address the growing use of AI across higher education in the United States.

Copyrighted materials are the fuel for Artificial Intelligence systems, making copyright central to high-quality outcomes. According to a recent report from EDUCAUSE, “The Impact of AI on Work in Higher Education,” 47% of respondents cited violations of copyright and intellectual property when asked to identify the most urgent risks associated with using AI tools for work in higher education.

Colleges and universities obtain high-quality copyrighted content through direct subscriptions with publishers and individual online article purchases. However, those subscriptions and purchases typically do not authorize use of that content in AI systems, and institutions often lack the time or resources to negotiate AI rights directly with a multitude of publishers. The expanded CCC license helps close a growing permissions gap on campuses by enabling the authorized internal reuse of lawfully acquired content within AI systems for summarization, chatbots, prompting, and research support.

The ACLHE is a voluntary, non-exclusive, collective license that allows academic institutions to reuse high-quality, text-based copyrighted content in course materials and within AI systems to support teaching and learning, enrich research, and simplify copyright compliance. With a uniform set of print and digital reuse rights, the ACLHE complements the institution’s subscriptions and enables faculty, researchers, students, and staff to reuse copyrighted content in learning management systems postings, print and electronic course materials, traditional library reserves and e-reserves, and now including internal uses in AI systems. The addition of these AI reuse rights enables academic institutions to use published, copyright-protected content, public domain materials, or internal content they may currently use to enrich research and support the institution’s AI initiatives.



“Building on the subscriptions and lawful access to high-quality copyrighted content which colleges and universities already have, a consistent set of rights for internal-only use that in AI tools is essential in today’s environment,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “By adding internal-use AI reuse rights to the ACLHE, we are helping institutions address a growing permissions gap, expand the value of the license across campus, and support responsible AI use, accountability, and governance in teaching, learning, and research.”

CCC’s licensing portfolio includes four options to support internal and external AI use cases for business, academic institutions, and AI system providers, including its Annual Copyright License (ACL), an enterprise-wide, voluntary, non-exclusive licensing solution, featuring a consistent set of internal-only AI reuse rights for businesses; and CCC’s AI Systems Training License, a voluntary, non-exclusive solution for organizations training AI systems for uses external to their organization.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and resources from copyright organizations, with an emphasis on AI, Copyright & Licensing. Since 1978, CCC has supported content users by providing efficient licensing solutions for their content use. CCC’s non-exclusive voluntary collective rights licensing solutions include ACL for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, AI Systems Training License, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides software solutions with integrated one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permissions to reuse content.

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Sender

Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations

csender@copyright.com

917-626-7152