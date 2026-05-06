Stop & Shop Marks National Hummus Day by Offering Customers a FREE Container of Hummus

QUINCY, Mass., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With National Hummus Day approaching on May 13th, Stop & Shop is celebrating with a free hummus offer for customers – plus new data showing just how strongly shoppers feel about the popular dip. From Friday, May 8, through Thursday, May 14, Stop & Shop customers will receive a free 10 oz container of Taste of Inspirations® Hummus simply by checking in at the Savings Station kiosk.

Located at the front of each store, the Savings Station will automatically load the offer onto a customer’s Stop & Shop GO Rewards account. Shoppers can choose from any of the available Taste of Inspirations Hummus flavors, which include Original, Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Balsamic Caramel Onion, Chocolate, and the seasonally available, limited-time-only Bloody Mary Hummus.

To further celebrate National Hummus Day, Stop & Shop conducted a shopper survey exploring attitudes, habits, and opinions about the dip. The results show that hummus is more than just a snack; it is a food that sparks reactions. The following are a few highlights in the dip debate:



Hummus has firmly earned its place in shoppers’ routines with 54% saying they love it and 43% enjoying it at least once a week.

How it should be eaten is less up for debate as 78% of respondents agree that hummus is meant to be served as a dip.

As far as etiquette, nearly half (44%) of respondents admitted they have double-dipped into a shared hummus container.

The survey also showed strong opinions about flavors. Nearly one third of respondents (33%) said hummus should never be sweet. At the same time, adventurous flavors still draw curiosity with 36% saying they would try dessert hummus.

If hummus were to disappear tomorrow, 60% of shoppers say they would be upset with emotions ranging from annoyed to devastated, underscoring the dip’s place as a staple in many households.

“Hummus is a staple for many of our shoppers, and our survey results made it clear just how much they enjoy it,” said Roger Wheeler, Stop & Shop President. “Offers like this are exactly what our Savings Station is designed to do: help shoppers easily access savings that match their tastes and deliver great value throughout the store.”

To redeem the free hummus offer, customers must check in using their existing GO Rewards account – or, for customers who don’t yet have an account, they can sign up for one right on-the-spot at the Savings Station. No purchase is necessary to participate in the free hummus promotion, and the offer is limited to one 10 oz container per household, while supplies last.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Savings Station, visit: stopandshop.com/pages/savingsstation-kiosk or stop by a local Stop & Shop store.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85bfad45-8ded-402a-ad26-dca8fd637f71