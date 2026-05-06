Cayosoft Launches Microsoft Migration Services to Help Organizations Modernize Identity End to End

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft, the undisputed leader in Microsoft hybrid Active Directory (AD), Entra ID, and Microsoft 365 enterprise management, monitoring, and recovery, today announced the launch of Cayosoft Microsoft Migration Services, a new offering purpose-built to help organizations modernize Active Directory, Entra ID, and Microsoft 365 with greater control, lower risk, and stronger long-term outcomes. Delivered in partnership with XMS Solutions, a long-time provider of migration and cybersecurity services, the offering combines expert migration delivery with Cayosoft’s management, monitoring, and recovery platform to enable full-lifecycle identity modernization.

Cayosoft’s proven track record of helping customers—including the Department of War, the IRS, and AAA—modernize identity administration and recovery across hybrid Microsoft environments firmly repositions migration and consolidation–-often driven by mergers and acquisitions (M&As)—as a structured modernization milestone, enabling organizations to move beyond one-time project thinking toward a continuous, resilient operating model. The Microsoft Migration Service offering provides end-to-end migration services for Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, and related identity infrastructure, combining proven execution with pre- and post-migration capabilities.

“Modernization doesn’t happen in isolation—it often happens during migration,” said Bob Bobel, CEO of Cayosoft. “After years of helping customers modernize their identity administration, management control and recovery processes with purpose-built hybrid solutions, we’ve streamlined that moment by combining Cayosoft’s platform with migration delivery from XMS Solutions, so organizations are more efficient, resilient, and ready to operate.”

Cayosoft Launches Microsoft Migration Services to Redefine Identity Modernization

Migration is often treated as a standalone IT task, focused on speed and cutover timelines. In reality, identity systems sit at the center of authentication, access, and application trust—making migration one of the highest-risk phases of transformation. Rushed execution, prolonged coexistence, and fragmented tools often undermine modernization goals, leading to instability, security exposure, and operational inefficiency. This risk is amplified during mergers and acquisitions (M&As), when timelines are compressed and identity, access, and collaboration systems must be integrated quickly.”

“Secure, predictable migrations require discipline, structure, and security—not shortcuts,” said Alan West, CEO of XMS Solutions. “By combining proven migration methodologies with Cayosoft’s platform, we help organizations reduce risk during change—including M&A driven consolidation—and ensure they are positioned for long-term success after migration is complete.”

Specifically, Cayosoft Microsoft Migration Services include:

Pre-migration assessments that identify risks, dependencies, and readiness gaps across identity, collaboration, and infrastructure environments.

Structured, phased migration execution designed to reduce disruption, shorten coexistence, and ensure predictable outcomes.

Validation of data integrity, access control permissions, metadata, and version history across Microsoft 365 workloads.

Post-migration monitoring, governance, and recovery capabilities to support long-term operational resilience.

By integrating these capabilities into a single approach, organizations can modernize identity and collaboration platforms while reducing migration risk, simplifying hybrid environments, and strengthening security and compliance outcomes.

Cayosoft Microsoft Migration Services is available starting May 2026. For more information, please visit: https://www.cayosoft.com/support/active-directory-migration-microsoft-365-consolidation/

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Microsoft 365, Intune, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require. Satisfaction with Cayosoft is exceptionally high, with an average customer retention rate of 99% over the past three years.

About XMS Solutions, Inc

XMS Solutions, Inc. is a leading professional services provider specializing in network access security. Since 2008, XMS has delivered innovative and secure solutions to modernize network and data access; to consolidate entities following mergers and acquisitions; to ensure smooth and successful corporate divestitures; and, to assist clients adopting cloud-based platforms.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com and follow @cayosoft on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Michelle Schafer

Merritt Group for Cayosoft

cayosoft@merrittgrp.com