Workhorse Partners with InCharge Energy to Offer Enhanced Customer Support Across North America

DETROIT, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”), a North American OEM and provider of all-electric trucks, step vans, shuttles and buses, today announced it has partnered with InCharge Energy, a leading provider of EV charging and energy solutions for commercial fleets, to deliver an integrated “one stop shop” support for customers across North America. When the program launches later this year, Workhorse fleet customers will have access to live support specialists to simplify support by giving fleets one accountable entity to help navigate issues that span Workhorse vehicles, charging infrastructure, electrical systems, and third-party hardware and software.

While the support program will operate under the Workhorse brand, InCharge Energy will provide the professional staffing, operational infrastructure, and technology backbone to enable the model — combining expert field technicians, a centralized Support Operations Center, electrical and interoperability specialists, and advanced software to resolve complex issues quickly and accurately. By providing a single point of contact with deep knowledge of the full vehicle electrification ecosystem, the capabilities of this partnership will enable Workhorse to more quickly and accurately resolve issues, keeping trucks on the road and optimizing uptime.

“Major fleet operators expect not only a great truck, but OEM-grade customer service. This partnership is a direct response to that expectation. We’re putting it in place now so we can scale it in concert with our growth, ensuring our customers never feel a gap,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Workhorse. “Based on the deals we’ve already announced this year, we project we will experience significant growth in the number of Workhorse vehicles deployed by the end of 2026. This industry-first partnership is a key aspect of our plans to deliver scalable ‘first-call’ service operations and provide large fleets with what they value most – high uptime.”

The enhanced support line is staffed by specialists trained specifically on Workhorse vehicles and the broader commercial EV ecosystem. Based on their initial assessment, the ticket is routed to one of three destinations: to a Workhorse regional field technician if the issue is vehicle-related; to the customer’s authorized Workhorse dealer if the issue involves an upfit or aftermarket component; or to the relevant third-party provider if the issue involves charging equipment, telematics, or other external hardware or software. In every case, the customer makes one call, the right expert is engaged, and Workhorse is always aware of the issues in the field.

Fleet electrification is still relatively early in the adoption curve, so when technical issues arise, it isn’t always obvious where the culprit lies. Sorting that out quickly requires genuine expertise in both the vehicle and the charging ecosystem around it. InCharge’s deep knowledge of EV charging hardware and software is a real asset in helping Workhorse customers find and resolve the root cause of issues faster.

“Fleet operators don’t need another call center: they need expertise and accountability,” said Rich Mohr, CEO of InCharge Energy. “Our team brings together people, platforms, and operations into one coordinated model. By powering Workhorse customer support with our field technicians, Support Operations Center, and an advanced software platform, we’re helping customers move past complexity and get back to operating their fleets.” The service is expected to be fully available to Workhorse customers and dealers beginning in the Fourth Quarter of 2026. Workhorse customers and dealers will receive information about the toll-free support number and service availability directly from Workhorse as the rollout proceeds.

To date, Workhorse has delivered more than 1,100 vehicles that have collectively accumulated more than 20 million real-world miles across customer fleets. Workhorse’s commercial-scale manufacturing facility is based in Union City, Indiana, and is capable of producing up to 5,000+ vehicles per year on a single operating shift. Workhorse sells its vehicles through a national dealer network, with post-sale support bolstered by a Workhorse factory-certified customer service network.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Union City, Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is redefining what a medium-duty truck should be. Workhorse builds software-first, electric trucks, shuttles and buses that are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe and comfortable — all with zero tailpipe emissions. Our deep experience building electric vehicles at scale drives intentional innovations designed to help customers lower operating costs, improve fleet performance, enhance the driver experience, and maximize uptime without compromise. More information is available at www.workhorse.com.

About InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy is a full lifecycle energy infrastructure partner, delivering EV charging, electrical and lighting, and distributed energy solutions. We support customers from initial concept and construction through long-term ongoing operations and maintenance. By providing one accountable partner across the energy lifecycle, InCharge Energy helps organizations operate more reliably, scale with confidence, and reduce total cost of ownership through best-in-class service and maintenance. More information is available at www.inchargeus.com.

Media Relations Contacts

Workhorse

John Williams, Communications

+1-206-660-5503, john.williams@workhorse.com

ICR, Inc.

workhorse@icrinc.com

InCharge Energy

Junko Green

Junko.green@inchargeus.com, 415-297-9642

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@workhorse.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, among other things, statements regarding the planned rollout of enhanced customer support capabilities, Workhorse’s ability to scale customer support, and other statements regarding the company’s anticipated or planned operations are forward-looking statements. Some of these statements may be identified by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “targets”, “projects”, “contemplates”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Workhorse as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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