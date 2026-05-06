American Nurses Enterprise Kicks Off National Nurses Week Celebrations

Silver Spring, MD, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVER SPRING, MD – May 6, 2026 - The American Nurses Enterprise (ANE), which includes the American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and the American Nurses Foundation (ANF), is excited to kick off the global celebration of The Power of Nurses™ during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

This week-long celebration takes place during ANA’s 130th anniversary and is dedicated to elevating nurses’ voices by recognizing their unwavering commitment to patients, communities, and better healthcare outcomes for all. Starting on May 6th, ANE will be onsite celebrating The Power of Nurses™ alongside the nurses at major healthcare institutions across the nation, including:

MedStar, Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York

University Medical Center LCMC Health, New Orleans, Louisiana

Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington

Los Angeles General Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

Alongside these celebrations, ANA is lighting up over 200 city skylines, landmarks and participating hospitals for the organization’s “Nurses Light Up the Sky” campaign. Iconic locations across the world will be illuminated in red including One World Trade Center in New York City, New York, the Zakim Bridge in Boston, Massachusetts, the American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon, the Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls, New York, the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Saudi German Hospital - Jeddah, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The public are encouraged to share their photos of these iconic locations on social media with the hashtag #NursesLightUpTheSky. For the full list of Light Up the Sky locations, visit the Nurses Week 2026 website The public are also invited this National Nurses Week to share a photo of your favorite nurse (or nurses) on social media with the hashtag #ThankANurse or donate to the American Nurses Foundation to show your support. Join us as ANA celebrates 130 years of The Power of Nurses™ this National Nurses Week!

For media inquiries about the onsite celebrations, please email newsroom@ana.org.

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About the American Nurses Enterprise

As the preeminent organization representing more than 5 million registered nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of Nurses™ to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession’s leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.

MEDIA CONTACT: newsroom@ana.org