Geekplus Partners with Mindugar to Accelerate Warehouse Automation Adoption Across Latin America

SUWANEE, Ga., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus , a global leader in mobile robotics and smart logistics solutions, and Mindugar , a leading provider of industrial storage and racking systems in Latin America, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a key milestone in Geekplus’s continued global expansion and reinforces its commitment to enabling next-generation supply chain operations across the LatAm region.

Together, Geekplus and Mindugar will deliver integrated, scalable automation solutions tailored to the needs of Latin American businesses. The partnership will focus on deploying Geekplus’s industry-leading Shelf-to-Person solutions, including P800 and PopPick, alongside its high-performance Tote-to-Person system, RoboShuttle Plus (RSP). These solutions are powered by Geekplus’s intelligent software platform, enabling customers to increase throughput, improve accuracy, and optimize warehouse space.

A core advantage of the partnership lies in the strong synergy between Geekplus’s Tote-to-Person technology and Mindugar’s established racking expertise. By combining automation with proven storage infrastructure, the two companies will provide highly efficient, flexible systems designed to support rapid growth in e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics (3PL) sectors.

“Latin America is a dynamic and fast-growing market for logistics innovation,” said Xi Chen, Head of Latin America at Geekplus. “Our partnership with Mindugar allows us to bring proven, scalable automation solutions closer to customers in the region. By integrating our robotics technology with Mindugar’s deep expertise in racking systems, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-performance solutions that drive efficiency, flexibility, and long-term value.”

Sebastián García, Mindugar CEO added: “This partnership represents an important step forward for our customers and for the region. By working with Geekplus, we are able to combine best-in-class automation with our infrastructure capabilities, creating fully integrated solutions that address the evolving needs of modern warehouses. Together, we will help customers improve productivity while building a strong foundation for future growth.”

Geekplus’s Shelf-to-Person solutions are designed to support high-throughput picking operations with flexible storage configurations, while its Tote-to-Person systems enable efficient goods-to-person workflows with high storage density and rapid order fulfillment. Backed by global deployment experience and localized support, Geekplus and Mindugar will work closely with customers from design through implementation and ongoing optimization.

This partnership underscores Geekplus’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in high-growth markets by collaborating with strong regional partners and delivering tailored automation solutions that meet local operational needs.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

For more information, please visit https://www.geekplus.com/ .

About Mindugar

Mindugar is a leading provider of industrial storage, racking and Automation solutions in Latin America, delivering innovative systems that maximize space utilization and operational efficiency. With a strong regional presence and deep industry expertise, Mindugar supports customers across a wide range of sectors with tailored infrastructure solutions.