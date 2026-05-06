Xulon Press announces new Biblical Study, Getting God. from first-time author, Brittny Williams Start With God's "Why" In Order To Know Him Better

Indianapolis, IN, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Getting God.: A Guide To Understanding God And Knowing Him Better written by Brittny Williams. Williams shares the wisdom she wishes she had earlier in her Christian walk through. Available in paperback $21.49, 9798868519567; hardcover $35.99, 9798868519574; dust jacket $43.49, 9798868519581; eBook $7.99, 9798868519598.

Getting God. - A Guide to Understanding God & Knowing Him Better

Williams understands that many religious teachings leave believers feeling that God (and any potential relationship with Him) is an abstract concept rather than an actual Person that can be known and understood. She wants to remove the mystery, and she starts by explaining God's "why".

"I want others to find freedom in understanding their purpose, assignment, and existence by coming to know God the way He desires us to. I wrote this book to allow people space to revisit their perception of God, Creation, Sin, Life & Death through a lens of logic and simplicity,” said Williams.

Brittny Williams is a Christ follower, writer, producer and lover of people. She holds a Master's degree in Christian ministry from Liberty University and has been working in film production for the past seven years. She is familiar with cultures and people from all over the world. Williams' passion is to document stories that highlight God's love and power in the lives of others.

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Xulon Press iis the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Getting God. is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Brittny Williams

Email: brittny [at] gettinggod.online

Email: noe.xwrites [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: (317) 987-5140

Website: GettingGod.online