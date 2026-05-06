Becoming Independent Celebrates Outstanding Individuals and Partners at Second Annual Spotlight Awards

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becoming Independent, a nonprofit supporting adults with disabilities live meaningful and independent lives, hosted its second annual Becoming Independent Spotlight Awards on April 28 in Santa Rosa. The Spotlight Awards annually recognize extraordinary individuals, employers, volunteers, advocates and philanthropists who exemplify inclusion, determination and impact on the community.

"The Spotlight Awards are one of the most meaningful moments in our year, when we recognize the collective impact of people and partners who make inclusion real every single day," said Luana Vaetoe, CEO of Becoming Independent. "Each of this year's honorees reminds us that when we invest in one another, extraordinary things happen. Devin, Patrick, Erik, Nancy, Denee, Charles, and the organizations and philanthropists who stand beside them are not just changing individual lives; they are changing what our community believes is possible. We are deeply proud to celebrate them.”

The 2026 Spotlight Awards Honorees:

Employment Partnership of the Year

Winners: Devin (client) & Alsco Uniforms (employer)

Since joining Alsco Uniforms full time in July 2024, Devin has demonstrated exceptional dedication, arriving each day with a positive attitude and a deep pride in his work. His performance earned him the 2025 Sonoma County Mayor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities Employee of the Year award — a testament to what becomes possible when talent meets opportunity.

Alsco Uniforms has distinguished itself as an employer that understands the power of a diverse and inclusive workforce. By actively creating pathways for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Alsco has demonstrated that inclusive hiring is not just the right thing to do — it is a business strength.

Together, Devin and Alsco Uniforms represent the true spirit of employment partnership, where opportunity, dedication and inclusion converge to create meaningful and lasting impact.

Volunteer Partnership of the Year

Winners: Patrick Bell (client) & Charles M. Schulz Museum (volunteer site)

For 20 years, Patrick Bell has devoted himself to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, contributing more than 2,000 hours of service. Driven by his love of Peanuts and his passion for connecting with others, Patrick shows up each week with enthusiasm and consistency. He welcomes visitors in the education room and supports behind-the-scenes administrative tasks, becoming a cherished and familiar presence at the museum.

The Charles M. Schulz Museum has been an equally committed partner, opening its doors to Patrick and many other individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and recognizing the value they bring to the community. Its culture of inclusion creates an environment where volunteers can contribute, connect and thrive.

Together, Patrick and the Charles M. Schulz Museum embody the true spirit of volunteer partnership — where dedication, inclusion and community come together to create lasting impact.

Advocate of the Year

Winners: Erik Mietz (client) and Nancy Mietz (mother)

As individuals and families across the country face growing challenges in accessing critical support services, Erik and Nancy Mietz have stepped forward as powerful voices for change. Erik, who receives services through Becoming Independent to live independently, understands firsthand how vital these supports are.





"Many people like me depend on government assistance," Erik said. "Without this help, I don't know how I would live."

When proposed policy changes threatened essential services, Erik and Nancy chose to speak out. They shared their story at news conferences, participated in roundtable discussions with elected officials and helped others understand what is truly at stake. Nancy's words capture the heart of their advocacy: "A healthy society takes care of everyone."

Through courage, honesty and unwavering commitment, Erik and Nancy Mietz remind us that advocacy is essential to protecting dignity and ensuring that all people have the opportunity to live, connect and thrive.

Philanthropic Partnership of the Year

Winners: Clay & Carrie Mauritson

Clay and Carrie Mauritson have demonstrated an extraordinary and multifaceted commitment to Becoming Independent. As ambassadors of Indulge Sonoma, they have played a key role in advancing one of Becoming Independent's signature fundraising events, helping to grow its impact and strengthen community connections.

Their generosity extends far beyond a single event. Carrie's leadership as a member of B Becoming Independent's board of directors reflects a deep, ongoing investment in the organization's mission. In 2021, Clay and Carrie further demonstrated their intentional philanthropy by selecting Becoming Independent as a beneficiary of their Project Zin fundraiser.

Together, Clay and Carrie Mauritson exemplify what it means to be true partners — investing not only in an organization, but in the people and community it serves.

Impact Partnership of the Year

Winners: Jimmy (client) & Morton & Bassett Spices (employer, donor, and ambassador)

Morton & Bassett Spices represents what a fully realized community partner looks like. Through inclusive hiring practices, the company has created meaningful employment opportunities for individuals supported by Becoming Independent — including Jimmy, a valued member of their team whose contributions reflect the power of opportunity and the strength of inclusive workplaces.

Beyond employment, Morton & Bassett has shown a sustained commitment to Becoming Independent's mission through financial support and ongoing advocacy. The company has consistently used its platform to champion inclusion and highlight the invaluable contributions that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities bring to the workforce and community.

This partnership transcends a single initiative. It is a sustained commitment to creating opportunity, elevating voices and building a more inclusive community.

Artist of the Year

Winner: Denee Locke

As a professional artist in Becoming Independent's art program, Denee Locke brings vision, talent and authenticity to every piece she creates. Her work reflects not only exceptional artistic skill, but a unique perspective and voice that invites others to see the world through her lens, showcasing the importance of inclusive spaces where artists of all abilities can thrive.





Denee's impact extends beyond the canvas. As a member of Becoming Independent's board of directors, she helps shape the future of the organization, ensuring that the voices of the people it serves are represented and heard at every level.

Through her artistry and leadership, Denee embodies what it means to create, inspire and lead.

Pathway to Employment Award

Winner: Charles Woodside

Charles Woodside began his vocational journey at Becoming Independent's BI Buzz Café, where he built a strong foundation of workplace skills through hands-on training and real-world experience. From customer service to workplace responsibility, he approached each opportunity with focus and a genuine willingness to grow.

With determination and perseverance, Charles carried those skills beyond the café and into the competitive workforce, securing employment at Dollar Tree. He is a powerful example of how the right training, the right support and the right mindset can open doors to independence and opportunity.

Charles' story is what the Pathway to Employment Award is all about — building confidence, gaining skills and achieving meaningful, lasting employment.

ABOUT BECOMING INDEPENDENT

Becoming Independent is a nonprofit community benefit organization supporting the full spectrum of needs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in the North Bay, including the need for education, housing, access to healthcare, food security, and mental and emotional health support. Since its inception in 1967, Becoming Independent has been committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Learn more at http://becomingindependent.org.

Media Contact:

Robin Carr

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Phone: (415) 766-0927

Email: bi@landispr.com

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