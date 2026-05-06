Mom Called: She Wants Gardners Candies for Mother's Day





TYRONE, Pa., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Mother’s Day approaching, Gardners Candies is reminding families that when it comes to gifts, mom’s request is simple: chocolate.

The 129-year-old confectioner is offering a lineup of seasonal treats and giftable favorites designed to celebrate mothers with everything from novelty chocolates to elegant assortments. The company, founded in 1897, continues to build on its reputation for handcrafted sweets and its signature Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, which are available online, at a growing number of retail locations nationwide and its Central Pennsylvania stores.

This year’s Mother’s Day collection features a range of products, including a Mother’s Day Bar, a themed milk chocolate bar wrapped in festive packaging, and the Spring Tier, a stacked arrangement of floral-wrapped boxes filled with assorted chocolates.

Also included are shareable and novelty items such as the Party BashCake, a cake-shaped chocolate shell filled with treats like mini chocolate-covered pretzels or meltaways, complete with a small mallet for breaking it open.

Planning to treat mom to a special meal? Create the perfect dessert with Gardners’ Milk Chocolate Fondue & Topping or Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Spread.

For more traditional gifting, Gardners offers chocolate roses and hearts along with petite assortments featuring a curated selection of classic confections like caramel, coconut clusters and almond chocolates.

Additional options include snacks, gift boxes and tins, including Peanut Butter Meltaway Pretzel Rod Gift Boxes, as well as nut assortments such as roasted cashews or mixed nuts.

Prices for Mother’s Day items span from a few dollars for individual novelty chocolates to larger gift tiers priced around $70, offering options for a variety of budgets.

Order online now to avoid disappointing your mom and take advantage of free ground shipping on orders over $100 to a single address.

For families still deciding what to give, the company’s message is clear: when mom calls, chocolate is the answer.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit gardnerscandies.com or follow Gardners Candies on social media.



https://www.facebook.com/GardnersCandies

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https://www.linkedin.com/company/gardners-candies-inc/

For questions or more information email marketing@gardnerscandies.com

Contact:

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61b80099-12b7-47f7-bedb-4762371eb8eb