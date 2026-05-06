SEGG Media Reports 1,400% Pro Forma Revenue Growth Following Acquisition of Veloce Media Group

Pro forma revenue increased to more than $10.3 million following the addition of Veloce Media Group.

Combined pro forma assets now exceed $125 million as the Company scales global sports and entertainment platform.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) filed unaudited pro forma financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, illustrating the transformation of the business following its acquisition of Veloce Media Group (“Veloce”).

On a pro forma basis, SEGG Media generated more than $10.3 million in revenue for 2025 following the acquisition of Veloce Media Group, representing an increase of approximately 1,400% compared to SEGG Media’s standalone results.

The acquisition by Veloce of a majority stake in Quadrant Limited (“Quadrant”), the creator-led motorsport and lifestyle brand co-founded by F1 driver and 2025 World Champion Lando Norris, took place on July 11, 2025. As a result, Veloce’s 2025 results include Quadrant’s operations only from July 11 to December 31 2025, rather than the full year. In 2026, Veloce’s results will include a full twelve months of Quadrant’s performance, alongside anticipated organic growth for Veloce, making the year-on-year increase more significant.

Pro forma financial highlights (unaudited)

Revenue: $10.34 million (pro forma FY 2025), compared with $0.69 million on a standalone basis — a 1,400% increase.

Gross profit: $4.30 million, representing a swing from a small gross loss to a significant positive gross margin on a pro forma basis, reflecting the contribution of Veloce’s established media operations.

Total assets: more than doubled to $131.5 million on a pro forma combined basis.



Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO and President of SEGG Media, said:

“The acquisition of Veloce has fundamentally changed the scale and profile of SEGG Media by expanding our global reach. By combining Veloce’s audience with platforms like Sports.com and our broader entertainment assets, we are building more interactive, monetizable fan experiences.”

“We believe these results represent an important early milestone in the Company’s broader strategic growth strategy. With additional progress expected across the platform, including the planned launch of Sports.com Predict, our focus now shifts to execution, with a clear objective: converting scale and reach into sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

SEGG Media is rapidly evolving into a scaled, revenue-generating platform across sports, entertainment, and gaming, anchored by premium content, global audiences, and interactive experiences. The acquisition of Veloce brings one of the world’s fastest-growing motorsport and esports media businesses into SEGG Media. Across its platforms, Veloce reports a global audience of 55 million members and more than 500 million views per month, spanning gaming, motorsport, esports, and creator-led content.

SEGG Media has also recently announced the launch of Sports.com Predict positioning the Company to participate in the growth of predictive markets and interactive fan engagement. These initiatives, alongside operational and commercial synergies between Veloce and SEGG Media’s wider entertainment and gaming assets, are expected to increase engagement, monetization, and long-term value creation across the Company.

The full pro forma is available here: https://ir.seggmedia.com/node/11231/html

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

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