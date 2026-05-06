ROCKFORD MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY IS NAMED THE 2026 #1 BEST PLACE TO WORK IN ILLINOIS

Rockford, Illinois, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois – Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) was recently named THE 2026 #1 Best Place to Work in Illinois by the Best Companies Group and the Illinois SHRM! This award year, RMIC also ranked for Millennials and Women! This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

Statewide, companies entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The evaluation was based on an employee engagement & satisfaction survey which measured the employee experience. The employee survey scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

“We are absolutely thrilled at this year’s workplace awards” said Robert Jacobson, President & CEO of RMIC, “To have climbed the ranks over the years to Best Companies Group’s #1 Best Place to Work in Illinois is a testament to Rockford Mutual’s commitment to our people and their work life balance. Man or woman, millennial or baby boomer – our people are the driving force behind achieving our mission of helping those in need every single day.”

RMIC was recognized and honored at the 2026 SHRM State Conference as One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois on April 30, 2026. For more information on the Best Workplaces in Illinois program, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-workplaces-in-illinois/. For more information on Illinois SHRM, visit https://ilshrm.org.

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896 and provides quality auto, home, farm, and commercial multi-peril insurance products. Policies are written through independent agents appointed throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

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