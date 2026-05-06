WatchGuard Acquires Perimeters.io to Scale Cloud Security for MSPs

SEATTLE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, the global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has acquired Perimeters.io (Perimeters), a leading provider of Cloud Application Security. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

At the same time, the company announced the availability of WatchGuard Cloud Detection and Response™ (CloudDR). Powered by Perimeters’ unique security technology, the solution delivers continuous visibility, built-in detection, and automated response across Cloud applications through a single, multi-tenant platform designed specifically for MSP operations.

AI-first by design, WatchGuard Cloud DR uncovers cloud and identity threats with modern Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), unveils breach-inducing cloud security misconfigurations, and exposes shadow AI and IT risks that are notoriously difficult to detect and nearly impossible to manage manually at scale. It is the first and only offering in the cloud security market to address all three risks together in a single platform. By bringing Perimeters’ technology into WatchGuard’s MSP first ecosystem, advanced Cloud Application Security becomes operational, scalable, and commercially viable for service providers of any size.

At acquisition, the service supports 40+ applications including Microsoft 365, OpenAI, HubSpot, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Google Workspace, and Jira. A full list of supported applications can be found on the WatchGuard website. New applications are being integrated at a pace unmatched in the market to address the ever-changing threat landscape.



“MSPs are telling us they need Cloud security now. Not in a year and not bolted onto enterprise tools that don’t fit their business,” said Joe Smolarski, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. “By acquiring Perimeters.io, we’re delivering Cloud detection and response that is built for MSPs: scalable by design, affordable to offer, and aligned with how MSPs actually work.”

Cloud Detection and Response, Built the Way MSPs Operate

WatchGuard CloudDR enables MSPs to reduce cloud application risk across every customer environment without adding operational overhead or enterprise‑level cost. The service helps partners extend consistent cloud protection, prove security value, and make cloud security a standard, repeatable part of their managed offerings.

“MSPs are struggling with fragmented tools that only solve pieces of the cloud security problem,” said Neil Holme, Founder and CEO of Impact Business Technology, a WatchGuard partner. “There’s a real need for something that brings visibility and response together in one place. WatchGuard CloudDR does exactly that.”

A Strategic Combination That Accelerates Impact for MSPs

Perimeters developed advanced cloud security capabilities that outpaced its early market reach. By joining WatchGuard, that innovation is immediately delivered to WatchGuard’s global MSP community – accelerating adoption, expanding protection, and driving value for partners and customers alike.

“Perimeters was built to solve some of the hardest problems in cloud security,” said Yaniv Hen, Co-Founder and CEO of Perimeters. “WatchGuard brings the MSP focus, platform depth, and scale needed to turn that innovation into real-world impact.”

The acquisition reinforces WatchGuard’s commitment to delivering practical, scalable cybersecurity purpose-built for MSPs. With WatchGuard CloudDR, the company is redefining how Cloud security is delivered, making it more effective and accessible at scale.

WatchGuard CloudDR is available immediately. Learn more by visiting the WatchGuard website.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard Technologies is a global leader in unified cybersecurity, purpose‑built for managed service providers (MSPs). For more than 30 years, WatchGuard has defined how MSPs deliver security at scale, continuously innovating to stay ahead of every major shift in the threat landscape



WatchGuard’s AI‑powered Unified Security Platform® delivers Zero Trust‑aligned network, endpoint, and identity protection in a single, integrated platform, enabling MSPs to reduce operational complexity, improve security outcomes, and grow their businesses more efficiently.

Trusted by more than 25,000 MSPs protecting over 1.5 million customers worldwide, WatchGuard enables partners to deliver strong, measurable security outcomes for customers across the globe.

Learn more at WatchGuard.com, follow WatchGuard on LinkedIn, or visit the WatchGuard CyberSecurity Hub for real-time threat insights.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.