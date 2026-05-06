Nearly Half Of Americans Are Aware Of The New Dietary Guidelines for Americans & New Food Pyramid Within Weeks Of Their Debut

Washington, DC, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) shows that nearly half of Americans have heard about the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030, and have seen the new Food Pyramid within just three weeks of their release, underscoring how quickly federal nutrition guidance can break through. Still, the research reveals gaps in understanding when it comes to healthy eating.

Fielded January 20-27, 2026, just weeks after the January 7 release of the new Guidelines and accompanying Food Pyramid, this IFIC Spotlight Survey offers one of the first snapshots of how Americans are receiving and interpreting the latest federal dietary advice.

“This survey captures a rare and important moment: when first impressions are taking shape and awareness is forming,” said IFIC President & CEO Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN. “The speed at which Americans have heard about the new Dietary Guidelines is remarkable, yet awareness alone is not enough. The real work of eating real food begins with enhanced understanding, application, and building trust.”

Rapid Awareness & Early Impressions

Within three weeks of their release, 47% of Americans reported hearing about the updated Dietary Guidelines. These findings point to strong early visibility yet also highlight that roughly half of Americans remain unreached in the initial rollout window.

Nearly half of Americans (47%) report having seen the new Food Pyramid, which replaces the MyPlate graphic after nearly fifteen years. Early interpretations of its messaging are many: 31% feel it communicates eating fruits and vegetables throughout the day, while 12% see a call to consume dairy.

Because the design inverts the original Food Guide Pyramid (1992–2005), a central question is whether its implied hierarchy is understood. Survey results suggest this message may need reinforcement: 36% believe the new Food Pyramid recommends eating more of the foods at the top and less of those at the bottom, while 11% infer the opposite.

This disconnect underscores the challenge of translating dietary guidance into clear, actionable understanding.

Protein Feels Doable—But Healthy Eating Feels Expensive

When it comes to putting healthy eating into practice, Americans gravitate towards what feels achievable:

63% say eating more protein makes a diet healthier

63% also say eating healthier costs more than less healthy options

Among specific actions, protein is one of the easiest changes people feel they can consistently maintain, while cost remains a major perceived barrier.

And while Americans reach for more protein, fruits and vegetables still lead as the top priority. More than one in four Americans (27%) say eating more fruits and vegetables would make the biggest difference in improving their diet, far outpacing any other single change.

At the same time, some Americans say that reducing certain elements from their diet would make the biggest difference in eating healthier (16% said consuming less highly processed foods and 12% said consuming less added sugars), reflecting a mix of “add more” and “cut back” approaches to healthy eating.

“Americans are looking for easy and realistic ways to eat healthier,” said Reinhardt Kapsak. “Protein stands out as something people feel confident that they can easily incorporate. Yet many believe healthier eating comes with a higher price tag. That tension is palpable.”

Confusion Around Beef Tallow & Confidence In Science

The survey also highlights uncertainty around emerging nutrition trends. Nearly half of Americans (48%) are either neutral (30%) or lack enough information (18%) to determine whether beef tallow is a healthy fat, pointing to an evolving food information landscape that increasingly challenges previous dietary guidance and scientific consensus.

And while 61% of Americans say they are at least somewhat familiar with the Dietary Guidelines overall, confidence in the science supporting them is far from uniform. Opinions are split across high, moderate, and low confidence levels, signaling an opportunity to strengthen trust and transparency.

“We’re seeing some consumers question the healthfulness of emerging food trends that have entered the national food and nutrition landscape,” added Reinhardt Kapsak. “This reinforces the need for clear, science-based communication that helps people make informed choices.”

View the full survey here.

Research Methodology

The International Food Information Council (IFIC) commissioned an online survey among U.S. consumers to measure knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. One thousand eight adults ages 18 years and older completed the online survey from January 20-27, 2026, and were weighted to ensure proportional results. Totals may not equal 100% due to rounding. The Bayesian confidence level for the survey sample (n=1008) is 3.5, which is roughly equivalent to a margin of error of ±3.1 at the 95% confidence level.