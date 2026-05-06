From RF Detection to Multi-Modal Intelligence: How VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Is Reshaping the Defense Sensing Stack

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

A platform expansion strategy that seeks to integrate xClibre AI video intelligence, Foresight 3D perception, and Israeli aerospace components with the goal of moving a young defense-tech company from concept to integrated multi-domain platform.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary — Modern defense platforms are no longer judged by what a single sensor can see. They are judged by how many modalities can be fused into a single decision loop — radio frequency detection, optical and thermal imaging, AI-driven video analytics, and edge-class computational acceleration — operating together at the speed of the threat. That convergence has become the central thesis behind a new generation of defense-tech companies, and VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) has announced initiatives during 2026 to expand its capabilities in this area.

In its April 23, 2026 corporate update, VisionWave detailed a series of strategic transactions that, taken together, are intended to expand the Company’s platform. That repositioning is anchored by three transactions completed or announced since the end of March: the acquisition of the xClibre AI video intelligence IP portfolio, a proposed strategic investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings (Nasdaq: FRSX), and a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of Israeli certified aerospace manufacturer C.M. Composite Materials Ltd.

The xClibre acquisition: filling the visual perception gap

On April 10, 2026, VisionWave completed the acquisition of 100% of the intellectual property assets underlying the xClibre AI video intelligence platform from Dream America Marketing Services, pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement. Consideration consisted of 7,000,000 shares of VWAV common stock — 3,500,000 issued at closing and 3,500,000 contingent on satisfactory completion of proof-of-concept validation and receipt of shareholder approval as required by Nasdaq Rules — plus a $6,000,000 promissory note. The acquired IP was independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group as of April 10, 2026 (the valuation is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes and is not a guarantee of future economic benefit; the Company will assess accounting treatment in accordance with GAAP upon finalization of purchase accounting).

The strategic logic is as follows: prior to the xClibre acquisition, VisionWave’s sensing architecture relied primarily on RF-based detection. xClibre adds a visual perception layer designed to complement the Company’s existing RF-based detection capabilities, addressing what management has described as a critical capability gap. The Company is conducting a structured proof-of-concept for xClibre with an industry partner, with completion targeted for the second half of 2026, subject to successful integration, validation, and other contingencies.

The Foresight investment: stereo and 3D perception at scale

On April 21, 2026, VisionWave announced a signed non-binding term sheet for a strategic investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FRSX), an innovator in 3D perception systems. Under the proposed terms, VisionWave would acquire up to 51% of Foresight’s outstanding shares in two stages — 45% at initial closing, with an additional 6% contingent on commencement of a qualifying defense or security sector pilot — in exchange for $17.5 million in VisionWave common stock priced on a five-day average VWAP. VisionWave would receive two board seats at Stage 1 and one additional seat at Stage 2, with both companies remaining independent, publicly traded entities. The Foresight definitive agreement remains subject to negotiation and is targeted for execution within 30 days of the term sheet (there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the transaction will close) with Stage 1 closing to follow within 45 days thereafter, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals (if any), and other contingencies. The combination, if consummated, is intended to layer Foresight’s stereo and thermal computer vision capabilities — proven across automotive and defense programs, and developed alongside Foresight’s subsidiary Eye-Net Mobile, which builds V2X collision prevention systems — on top of the xClibre AI video analytics layer, giving VisionWave’s platform the ability to detect, identify, classify, and act across multiple sensing modalities simultaneously, if the transactions are successfully integrated.

The C.M. Composite Materials transaction: a structural foothold in Israeli aerospace

VisionWave entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of C.M. Composite Materials Ltd., an Israeli certified aerospace manufacturer whose structural components support systems publicly known as Iron Dome and Barak 8. The proposed consideration is 250,000 shares of VWAV common stock in exchange for 10.2 ordinary shares of the target. Concurrently, VisionWave entered into a secured loan facility of up to $1,500,000 with an initial tranche due within ten business days of the effective date, bearing 12% per annum, maturing three years post-closing, and secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all assets of C.M. Composite Materials. As of the date of the corporate update, the acquisition has not closed and remains subject to completion of all conditions precedent, including any required regulatory or third-party approvals.

Capital structure and runway

VisionWave’s growth strategy is being financed against a YA II PN Ltd. senior loan secured on February 26, 2026 — a $20,000,000 facility issued at a 15% original issue discount, bearing 0% interest absent an event of default and 18% on default. That financing, combined with the equity-based structure of the recent acquisitions, has allowed the Company to expand its platform architecture without immediately tapping public markets at current price levels (subject to the terms of the loan and applicable covenants).

In other industry developments and happenings in the market

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) has used the same recent window to advance its position in the upper end of the defense-tech stack, particularly in unmanned systems, hypersonics, and counter-UAS. On April 27, 2026, Kratos announced it would publish first-quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. In recent months, Kratos has been selected by Airbus to integrate two Valkyrie-based Uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft for the German Air Force, named to lead MACH-TB 2.0 Task Area 1 — a hypersonic test flight program that includes coordination with Rocket Lab — and awarded a contract by SKY Perfect JSAT for satellite and 5G non-terrestrial network work. Kratos also secured a $49 million U.S. Navy contract for rocket motor supplies and Thrust Vector Control nozzle kits.

What makes Kratos a useful reference point for the VisionWave story is the structural similarity between the two strategies despite the order-of-magnitude difference in scale. Both companies are pursuing platform-of-platforms architectures — Kratos through its Valkyrie unmanned aircraft, hypersonic propulsion, and counter-UAS systems, and VisionWave through its sensing-and-perception stack — and both are positioning to be the integrator that traditional prime contractors team with rather than build against. Kratos itself has been explicit about that posture, stating it pursues programs as the prime when probability of win is high and partners with traditional system integrators when investment levels exceed its comfort zone. For VisionWave, the implication is that the addressable market for an integrated multi-modal intelligence layer extends well beyond direct DoD procurement and into the supplier networks of the existing defense primes — a path Kratos has already been walking.

What to watch from here

Three near-term execution markers will tell investors whether VisionWave’s repositioning is working: completion of the xClibre proof-of-concept with its industry partner in the second half of 2026, execution of the Foresight definitive agreement within the 30-day window from the April 21 term sheet, and closing of the C.M. Composite Materials acquisition (if all conditions precedent are satisfied) subject to its conditions precedent. There can be no assurance that any of these milestones will be achieved.

- You can read a more in-depth report on VisionWave Holdings here

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Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the provisional patent application will not result in issued claims of commercial value; (ii) technical, regulatory, and market risks associated with the development and commercialization of xCalibre™; (iii) the Company’s ability to secure government contracts; (iv) competition; (v) dependence on key personnel; and (vi) general economic and defense-budget uncertainties. Investors should review the Company’s most recent SEC filings (available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=2038439) for a more complete discussion of risk factors.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of third-party projections or market data cited herein. Past performance of peer companies is not indicative of future results for VWAV.